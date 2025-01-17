Swamp People: Season 16, Episode 3: Bruce Mitchell and Anna Ribbeck hunt a cannibal alligator

In the gripping third episode of Swamp People Season 16, Louisiana’s seasoned alligator hunters confront formidable challenges as Hurricane Francine approaches.

Veteran hunter Bruce Mitchell and his partner, Anna Ribbeck have a unique challenge as they battle with the cannibal alligator.

They revisit a favored hunting spot, only to discover a cannibalistic alligator preying on their catches.

Determined to eliminate this menace, they face setbacks, including losing a massive gator attempting to devour another on their line.

Despite capturing smaller, injured alligators, their value diminishes due to damage.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The pressure intensifies as failure to capture the cannibal could jeopardize their hunting license with the landowner.

Their persistence pays off when they finally secure an 11-foot gator, though doubts linger about it being the elusive cannibal. Ultimately, fortune favors them as they capture the true culprit, ensuring the safety of their hunting grounds.

Chase Landry returns for a solo mission

Elsewhere, Chase Landry returns to assist his father, Troy, in filling the remaining eight alligator tags.

After a few seasons off, Chase is pumped to help his father and show his hunting skills.

Demonstrating exceptional open-water abilities, Chase manages to hook and shoot a gator on his own in his first kill.

He swiftly dispatches gators, including a precise long-range shot on his second catch.

Tasked with strict orders to complete the tags, he encounters challenges, such as a gator escaping after a stealthy approach after he set in his hooks.

Despite losing precious time, Chase’s determination remains unwavering as he continues to snipe gators, aiming to fulfill his mission before the storm’s arrival.

Undeterred, he completes his mission, filling his boat with eight alligators.

What to expect in Swamp People Season 16, Episode 4

Looking ahead, the swampers brace for dual challenges in the forthcoming episode. They must navigate the treacherous conditions brought by the storm while striving to preserve their hunting season.

The synopsis reads, “Hunters face the dual challenge of navigating a dangerous storm and preserving their season; Ronnie and Timmy bet on a feeding frenzy; Joey and Kallie hunt open waters; Troy and Pickle hunt to the bitter end; Bruce and Anna search for giants.”

Ronnie and Timmy place their bets on a feeding frenzy, Joey and Kallie venture into open waters, Troy and Pickle persist in their hunt until the bitter end, and Bruce and Anna embark on a quest for giant alligators.

The episode teases an exciting hunt in the face of nature’s fury.

As Hurricane Francine looms, the gator hunters must tap into their unwavering spirit and expertise in the bayou.