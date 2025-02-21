Swamp People Season 16, Episode 8: Troy officiates Pickle’s wedding, Leron and Porkchop hunt the ‘Iron Jaw’

The Louisiana swamp sets the stage for one of the most action-packed episodes of Swamp People yet.

Season 16, Episode 8, titled Gators, Guns, and A Wedding, combines high-stakes gator hunting with an unforgettable celebration.

Veteran hunter Troy Landry juggles two major responsibilities filling his gator tags and officiating Cheyenne ‘Pickle’ Wheat’s wedding.

With the swamp teeming with hungry alligators due to the full moon’s feeding frenzy, Troy is feeling the pressure to make the most of the conditions.

However, with Pickle’s big day fast approaching, he must rely on Chase Landry to help haul in enough gators before heading to the ceremony.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

As the father-son duo races against time, the swamps prove to be as unpredictable as ever.

Leron and Porkchop hunt Iron Jaw as Daniel teams up with Big D

Meanwhile, veteran hunter Daniel Edgar teams up with Big D to take advantage of the heightened gator activity in open waters.

While the feeding frenzy presents a golden opportunity, the dangers of open-water hunting keep them on high alert. The duo use their years of experience and quick decision-making to avoid potential disaster.

Elsewhere, Leron Jones and Porkchop Williams set their sights on a notorious gator named Iron Jaw, a beast that has long evaded capture. Determined to settle the score, the pair faces intense moments and near misses as they go all out to bring down this swamp legend.

Adding to the excitement, Ronnie Adams and Timmy Edwards answer a distress call from a friend whose property is under siege by a massive nuisance gator. Known for handling problem reptiles, the duo springs into action, confronting the aggressive predator head-on.

Meanwhile, Jacob Landry and Little Willie Edwards are on a mission to improve the size of their gator haul. Setting an ambitious goal of catching gators over ten feet long, they push their skills to the limit and have some success taking down giant gators.

Troy officiates Pickle’s wedding

Despite the chaos of the hunt, the episode takes a heartwarming turn as Troy shifts gears from gator hunter to wedding officiant.

In a rare and touching moment, he presides over Pickle’s wedding, proving that even in the unpredictable world of Swamp People, family and tradition always come first.

Pickle’s father walks her down the aisle and Troy brings his humor and warns her husband Josh that he has his hands full, getting a laugh from the wedding attendees.

The pair tied the knot in one of the most emotional episodes of the series.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.