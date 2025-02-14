Swamp People star Ashley ‘Deadeye’ Jones opens up about life after leaving the show

Ashley ‘Deadeye’ Jones, the popular cast member from the History Channel’s Swamp People, recently shared a heartfelt update on her journey, marking significant milestones in her life.

Earlier this week, Jones took to Instagram to commemorate the fourth anniversary of her father’s passing and to celebrate her nearing two years of sobriety.

In her emotional post, Jones reflected on the profound impact of her father’s absence, urging followers to cherish their loved ones.

She wrote, “It’s been 4 years today since I lost my dad. If you still have your dad around, give him a call. I’d also record him saying ‘I love you’ because I’d do anything to hear his voice say that when I’m sad.”

Jones also highlighted her triumph over alcohol addiction, expressing pride in her sobriety journey.

“I know he would be so proud I’m almost 2 years sober! I love you Dad and I miss you so much! Keep watching over us!” she added.

Ashley Jones recently opened up about leaving Swamp People

This personal revelation comes shortly after Jones announced her departure from Swamp People in January 2025.

Having joined the series in 2018 during its tenth season, Jones quickly became a fan favorite, renowned for her exceptional marksmanship and fearless approach to alligator hunting.

Her tenure on the show spanned from Season 10 through Season 15, and she also featured in the spin-off series Serpent Invasion.

In her announcement, Jones emphasized the importance of family, stating, “Well y’all I’m retiring from Swamp People (or for sure taking a break)! I know many of you will be sad to hear this and I can only pray for your continued support. I’ve gotten to a time in my life where missing the first month of school with my kids really affects their entire school year.”

She further elaborated on her decision, noting the challenges of balancing her professional commitments with family life.

Despite stepping back from the show, Jones assured fans of her continued involvement in the hunting community. She expressed her intent to remain active in her home state of Mississippi, sharing her hunting pursuits through Facebook Live sessions.

Jones also mentioned the possibility of making guest appearances on Swamp People in the future and expressed enthusiasm for meeting fans during meet-and-greet events.

Beyond her television career, Jones manages a law firm alongside her husband, attorney Chad Jones, and is a devoted mother to their three children.

Her departure from the show reflects a deliberate choice to prioritize her family’s needs and personal well-being.

Jones’ journey has not been without challenges. Before her television debut, she battled depression following a miscarriage. While she did not return to the series, fans can catch up with her on social media.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.