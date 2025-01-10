Swamp People: Ashley Deadeye Jones reveals why she left the show

Ashley ‘Deadeye’ Jones, a popular cast member of the History Channel’s Swamp People, has announced her departure from the series.

In a social media post, Jones revealed she is prioritizing her family and personal endeavors.

Jones, who joined the show in 2018 during its tenth season, quickly became a fan favorite due to her exceptional marksmanship and fearless approach to alligator hunting.

In Season 14, she took on the role of captain, leading her boat and showing her leadership abilities in hunting alligators.

Additionally, she collaborated with fellow hunter Anna Ribbeck, forming a formidable duo that navigated challenging hunting grounds and faced various obstacles together.

Ashley’s expertise solidified her reputation as one of the show’s most skilled and respected hunters.

Ashley Jones details why she left Swamp People

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Jones shared her decision to leave the series, emphasizing the importance of family time and the realization of moments missed with her children due to filming commitments.

She expressed, “I never realized how much time I was missing with the kids until I took a step back.”

Jones highlighted that the past year had been filled with family adventures and her commitment to being present during pivotal moments in her children’s lives.

Jones also mentioned the challenges of balancing her professional life, including managing a law firm, with the show’s demanding schedule.

She stated, “We also have so much going on with running a law firm. Please know that I’ve already given it as much thought as possible and this is my decision!”

Ashley teases potential guest appearances

Expressing gratitude, Jones thanked the production team, her fellow cast members, and the people of Louisiana for their support and the opportunities the show provided.

She thanked Ronnie Adams, who introduced her to the series, and Troy Landry, whom she described as an “incredible teacher and person.” Jones also acknowledged her cameraman, Brent Meeske, who worked with her throughout her six-season tenure.

While stepping away from Swamp People, Jones assured fans she would continue her hunting pursuits in Mississippi and plans to share these experiences through Facebook Live sessions.

She also expressed hope for potential guest appearances on the show and looks forward to participating in meet and greets to connect with her supporters.

Jones’ journey on Swamp People includes overcoming personal challenges, including a battle with depression following a miscarriage, she found solace and purpose in hunting, a passion that ultimately led her to reality television.

Her departure marks the end of a significant chapter, but her influence and legacy within the Swamp People community remain impactful.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.