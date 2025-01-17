Swamp People Season 16, Episode 3: Troy and Pickle go on a giant gator killing spree

In the latest episode of Swamp People, titled Chaos Before the Storm, Louisiana’s seasoned alligator hunters face the impending threat of Hurricane Francine, compelling them to expedite their hunting activities.

Veteran hunter Troy Landry, holding 750 of his 900 alligator tags, teams up with Pickle Wheat to venture into Lake Fausse Pointe State Park.

This under-fished area, known for its large and aggressive alligators, presents an opportunity for the duo to fill their boat before the hurricane’s arrival.

As they set their lines, they encounter an abundance of alligators. Their first catch is a giant gator, setting a promising tone for the day.

Pickle demonstrates remarkable shooting skills, impressing Troy as she takes down an approaching gator with precision.

Despite their success, the pair faces the challenge of limited boat space due to the size and number of their catches. Their mission’s success hinges on returning home safely with a fully loaded boat.

Ronnie goes on a solo endeavor as Timmy falls ill

Meanwhile, Ronnie Adams confronts the daunting task of filling 200 tags alone after his partner, Timmy, falls ill with nausea.

Undeterred, Ronnie embarks on a solo hunt and manages to capture an 11-foot alligator in his first attempt, showcasing his strength by pulling the massive creature into his boat single-handedly.

He demonstrates his skill, securing another sizable gator and making significant progress toward his quota.

Ronnie entertains himself by talking out loud, and with his strength, he successfully drags in several large gators. He successfully meets his quota and is proud of his hard work in the solo mission.

Joey mentors his daughter Kallie in an open-water challenge

In Franklin, veteran hunter Joey Edgar recognizes the urgency of the situation and opts to teach his daughter, Kallie, the nuances of open-water hunting, bypassing the time-consuming process of setting tags.

They target stray alligators, with Kallie hooking a gator under her father’s guidance. Although she loses her first catch, Kallie’s determination remains unwavering.

She successfully reels in a medium-sized gator, marking a significant milestone in her hunting skills.

Her confidence grows as she lands a six-foot gator and later executes a precise long-distance shot on a giant gator, underscoring her rapid progression under Joey’s mentorship.

According to the Associated Press, the urgency exhibited by the hunters is driven by the approach of Hurricane Francine, which made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 2 storm with sustained winds of 100 mph.

The hurricane caused extensive flooding and power outages, impacting the livelihoods of those dependent on the swamp’s resources.

As the storm approaches, the swampers’ combined efforts and adaptability are put to the test.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.