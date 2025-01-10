Swamp People Season 16, Episode 2 recap: Troy and Pickle kill gators, Porkchop overcomes his fears

In the second episode of Swamp People Season 16, hunters faced new challenges as they navigated treacherous waters and uncharted territories in their quest for Louisiana’s alligators.

Veteran hunter Troy Landry and deckhand Pickle Wheat took a calculated risk hunting in sugarcane fields.

The pair have to hunt and kill gators before the upcoming bad weather ruins their season.

Their efforts yielded a 7-foot gator, evidence of alligator activity but not the trophy they sought.

Their determination was tested when Troy missed a shot at a gator near a sugar mill but quickly recovered with a successful follow-up.

The breakthrough came when they landed an impressive 11-foot gator, confirming Troy’s instincts and leaving the pair celebrating their hard-earned success.

Porkchop faces his fears in Scary Bayou

Meanwhile, Leron Jones and his cousin Porkchop ventured into Scary Bayou, a place notorious for its eerie reputation and shunned by most hunters.

Early setbacks, including a stalled engine, fueled Porkchop’s suspicions of a curse. However, their fortunes turned as they landed a 9-foot gator, with Leron delivering the kill shot.

Additional challenges, including a gator escaping the line, fuel Porkchop’s belief that the hunting area is cursed.

However, the pair ended their expedition on a high note, securing another gator and proving the area’s worth, even if Porkchop’s unease lingered.

Daniel and Zak’s alpha showdown produces giant gators

This episode also introduced a fierce but friendly rivalry between Daniel Edgar and his new deckhand, Zak Catchem.

Both self-proclaimed alphas, they bet on who could catch the biggest gator, with Daniel wagering his prized hunting rifle.

Zak drew first blood, assisting Daniel in securing a 10-foot gator. But the competition heated up when Daniel landed a larger gator, momentarily taking the lead.

Zak turned the tide, reeling in an impressive 11-foot gator to regain the top spot.

Determined to defend his title, Daniel saved his best for last, landing a massive gator that rendered further measurement unnecessary.

Zak conceded defeat, impressed by Daniel’s prowess and handed over his fishing line. Despite their competitive streak, the duo showcased teamwork, catching several gators and meeting the day’s demands.

Bruce Mitchell and Anna Ribbeck bond in the hunt for gators

Elsewhere in the episode, Bruce Mitchell began his alligator season under clear skies and favorable weather.

Typically a solo hunter, Bruce decided to bring on a partner this season, marking the first time he’s shared the boat in over a decade. His new deckhand, Anna Ribbeck, joined him for the challenge.

The duo started off strong when Bruce’s line snagged a gator, and Anna delivered a clean kill shot. Despite the initial success, Bruce admitted there was a learning curve in adjusting to a partner’s presence after years of working alone. Their contrasting techniques led to minor clashes, but they remained focused on their shared goal.

As the day progressed, the pair found their rhythm. Anna continued to showcase her marksmanship, taking down another gator with precision. When a third gator put up a fight, their teamwork shone through as they worked together to secure it, with Anna again delivering the final shot.

Bruce’s initial reservations about having a partner began to fade as he appreciated Anna’s skills and determination. On their final line of the day, they landed another gator, and Anna completed her streak with another successful kill.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.