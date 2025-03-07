Swamp People star Troy Landry shares emotional update on grandson’s liver transplant

Troy Landry, the beloved star of Swamp People, has shared a heartbreaking update on his grandson Crue’s ongoing battle with end-stage liver disease.

Crue, the infant son of Landry’s eldest son Brandon, has been on the transplant list for two months, waiting for a life-saving donor.

Landry posted a video of the baby on Facebook, expressing the family’s deep concern and hope.

“Poor baby been on the transplant list for two months now. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Earlier this year, he publicly revealed Crue’s condition to raise awareness about organ donation and the urgent need for transplants.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Landry family has since launched a fundraiser to support Crue’s medical expenses, emphasizing that a liver transplant is a lifelong treatment, not a cure.

As they continue their fight, Landry remains vocal about the importance of organ donors, calling them “true heroes” who save lives every day.

Crue’s battle with end-stage liver disease

Crue was born with biliary atresia, a rare condition affecting the bile ducts, which prevents bile from properly draining from the liver.

This leads to scarring, liver damage, and eventual liver failure if left untreated.

Despite undergoing a corrective procedure, his condition has worsened, leaving a transplant as the only viable option for survival.

According to Children’s Hospital Colorado, biliary atresia affects approximately one in 10,000 to 15,000 newborns in the United States, and most children diagnosed with the disease require a transplant by age two.

Without intervention, liver failure is inevitable, making the wait for a donor critical. The Landry family continues to update supporters on Crue’s condition and urge others to consider the life-saving impact of organ donation.

Troy Landry highlights fundraising efforts and the importance of organ donation

To help cover the extensive costs associated with Crue’s transplant and ongoing care, the family has partnered with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA).

The funds raised will go toward medical expenses not covered by insurance and provide long-term support for Crue as he grows.

Landry and his family have encouraged the public to donate and share their story, emphasizing the need for increased awareness of pediatric organ donation.

Statistics show that around 70 percent of children with biliary atresia will require a transplant by the time they turn 20, making early donor registration crucial.

Landry, who has faced his own health challenges, remains committed to advocating for Crue and others in similar situations.

In the latest episode of Swamp People, Landy takes his grandsons, Ridge and Moose, on a special hunting trip, passing down the family trade as they take on massive gators.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.