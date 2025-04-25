Swamp People Season 16 Episode 16 recap: Final tag race comes down to the wire

The gator season ends in high drama, harsh weather, and thrilling finishes for the star.

As the sun sets on another intense season of Swamp People, Season 16 Episode 16 delivered a nail-biting finale with Louisiana’s best gator hunters scrambling to fill their final tags before time ran out.

From unpredictable weather to failing equipment and team disputes, the cast faced every obstacle imaginable.

With over 60 tags left across the Landry clan and other teams, each hunter knew that every moment and every shot counted.

While some boats enjoyed smooth finishes, others were plagued by fog, frustration, and ferocious reptiles.

Everyone pushed through in true Swamp People fashion, ending the season with pride and big gators in tow.

Landry clan fights the fog and finishes big

The Landrys divided to conquer, with Leron and Porkchop focused on filling seven remaining tags.

They started strong by hauling in a seven-footer, but fog soon clouded their visibility, slowing progress.

Once the weather cleared, they pushed hard and wrapped up with an impressive 10-foot gator to cap their season.

Meanwhile, Jacob Landry teamed up with deckhand Little Willie, setting out with 14 tags to fill.

They opened with a 10-footer but struggled through poor weather and managed only five early on.

As the skies cleared, the duo rallied. A tense moment saw Little Willie sniping a gator, only to need a backup shot.

Still, they pulled through, tagging out with a massive gator and ending on a high note.

Troy Landry and Pickle Wheat also faced sluggish hunting conditions. Pickle showed her stealth by sneaking up on and shooting a gator, but the team had to rely on smaller catches, including several seven-footers, to meet their quota.

Don & Calum argue but finish strong, Chase Landry fixes his aim

Elsewhere, Don and Calum’s hunt was marred by slow gators and internal friction. With 18 tags to go, their bait went untouched for hours.

Tensions rose as the pressure mounted, but Don managed to snipe a gator and dive into the swamp to haul it in.

Despite a few arguments, they regrouped and ended their season with a massive kill.

Chase Landry, on the other hand, ran into technical trouble with his rifle scope and missed a 50-yard shot.

Undeterred, he adapted using a treble hook to bring down a nine-foot alligator. Later, after recalibrating his sniper with some much-needed target practice, Chase redeemed himself with a clean shot to finish his season with style.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.