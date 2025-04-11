Swamp People Season 16, Episode 14 recap: Leron Jones’ genius plan pays off during deadly storm

With just three days left in the season and a dangerous storm looming, the hunters of Swamp People Season 16, Episode 14 went into overdrive.

Heavy rain, strong winds, and lightning made every moment on the water a life-threatening gamble.

As the airboats attract lightning, the cast were taking a big risk to fill their tags.

But that didn’t stop Troy Landry and the rest of the crew from chasing down the alligators needed to fill their tags before time ran out.

While some teams battled the elements cautiously, others, like Leron and Porkchop, took bold risks.

As the hunters raced against both the clock and the storm, the episode delivered tension, triumph, and a clever baiting strategy that stole the spotlight.

Leron turns storm into strategy with ‘stink bait’ tactic

Leron Jones and Porkchop Williams knew the storm would make standard alligator bait less effective, with rain and wind dispersing scent trails before they could reach their targets.

But Leron had a plan. He introduced “stink bait”- a smoked, pungent meat designed to cut through the storm’s interference.

Though Porkchop doubted the idea at first, the results quickly silenced his skepticism. They started the day with an 8-foot catch, then followed it up with another of equal size.

As Leron’s confidence soared, so did their results. Porkchop finally admitted the method was working after they wrangled in a 10-foot monster to cap off the day.

With the weather stacked against everyone, Leron’s out-of-the-box thinking proved to be the episode’s biggest game changer.

Troy and Pickle catch an 11-foot gator as the dangerous storm looms

Troy Landry, determined to stay ahead of the game, ordered more lines run than usual. Alongside Pickle Wheat, the duo set a goal of catching 15 gators.

Despite the dangerous conditions and Pickle’s fear, stemming from the death of a friend who was struck by lightning while fishing, the two powered through.

They bagged 10 gators early and didn’t stop until they hit their target, finishing with an impressive 11-footer.

Daniel and Zak also braved the storm, pushing through despite the lightning’s threat to their airboat. Their determination paid off with several catches, including an aggressive 10-foot gator.

Meanwhile, Jacob Landry and Little Willie worked efficiently under Troy’s direction. After sheltering briefly during the worst of the rain, they resumed and completed their lines for the day.

Not all hunters were as lucky. Bruce Mitchell and deckhand Anna Ribbeck had only 22 tags to fill, but the weather had a chilling effect on gator behavior. After hiding under a tarp during the worst of the storm, they managed to catch one 10-footer before calling it a day.

The episode ended on a celebratory note, with Leron and Porkchop cooking up a big gumbo for the cast. Having survived the storm and filled their quotas, the hunters shared a well-earned meal and one more story for the bayou.

Swamp People airs Thursdays at 9/8c on the History Channel.