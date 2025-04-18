Swamp People Season 16 Episode 15 Recap: Bruce and Anna swarmed by bees as Daniel and Zak chase giant gators

With just 48 hours remaining in Louisiana’s alligator hunting season, the cast of Swamp People finds themselves in a high-stakes race against time and the weather.

Every tag must be filled before storms roll in, and the hunters are pulling out all the stops.

For some, the challenge is dwindling gator populations, while others battle exhaustion and unexpected hazards.

Bruce and Anna are thrown off course by a vicious bee attack, while Daniel and Zak double down on their strategy to chase the largest gators in the swamp.

Rony Adams and his partner Timmy are grinding through the final stretch with 19 tags to go and rising concern about the scarcity of gators in their area.

Joey Edgar, joined by his daughter, pushes through exhaustion and dry spells in a last-ditch effort to finish strong.

The pressure of the final stretch brings out the best and toughest sides of each team.

As the episode unfolds, it becomes a battle not just against the gators, but against nature itself.

Bruce and Anna’s hunt turns into a sting operation

Bruce Mitchell and Anna are laser-focused on catching enough gators to keep their season profitable.

They kick things off with a strong start, wrangling a solid gator early in the day.

A 9-footer boosts their confidence, but the closer they get to the finish line, the harder things get.

With only three tags remaining, the duo’s day takes a painful turn when they stumble onto a hidden beehive and are attacked by a swarm of bees.

Despite the chaos and stings, Bruce and Anna push through the discomfort.

Their perseverance pays off when they land a massive gator, ending their season on a high note and filling every tag just in time.

Daniel and Zak land giants to close out the season

Daniel Edgar and Zak Bagby head into the final two days with just five tags left and a clear goal: go big or go home.

Rather than using baited lines, they take an aggressive approach, hunting actively for the swamp’s largest predators.

Their first reward is a stunning 11-foot alligator, followed by another monster at 10 feet. Zak shows his finesse on the rod and reel, earning Daniel’s admiration as they close in on their goal.

The duo saves their best for last, an enormous 12-footer that seals their season with authority.

It’s a fitting finale for two hunters who have mastered the art of patience and precision in the bayou.

