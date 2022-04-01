Sutton Stracke shuts down rumors that Kathy Hilton called her assistant a homophobic slur 

Sutton Stracke shuts down Kathy Hilton homophobic slur rumors. Pic credit: @suttonstracke/Instagram

Rumors that Kathy Hilton called Sutton Stracke’s assistant a gay slur are untrue. So says the star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills who employs the alleged victim.

The alarming rumors surfaced earlier in the year as behind-the-scenes details were leaked to the press.

Sutton posted a picture with the assistant in question, Josh Roberts and Kathy Hilton. The trio is smiling in the cozy selfie, answering rumors that Kathy used a gay slur toward Josh.

Sutton Stracke denies Kathy Hilton used gay slur at her assistant

Sutton Stracke shared a new social media post to shut down rumors that castmate Kathy Hilton called her assistant a gay slur. Sutton also announced that her assistant Josh is no longer an assistant– he got a promotion!

Sutton posted a selfie of the three alleged parties, seemingly dispelling rumors of hateful comments.

Sutton’s caption read, “Josh is the best. And he got a promotion yesterday. He is no longer my assistant. He executes everything we do around here with grace and style, and we have fun while doing it! And [Kathy Hilton] has been nothing but kind and respectful to him.”

Sutton’s assistant Josh shared the same photo of the trio and a heartfelt caption.

Sign up for our newsletter!

He wrote, “When you meet good people, hold tight to them. These are two of the most wonderful people I’ve ever had the pleasure to know. And as much as I’ve loved being your “homosexual assistant” this new adventure we are about to take is looking quite exciting. Love you @suttonstracke and @kathyhilton#newadventures #workhardplayhard#goodpeople.”

Kathy Hilton commented, “Congratulations !!! You deserve it all.”

Pic credit: @joshfromlouisiana/Instagram

Fans can still look forward to drama in the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 finished filming

RHOBH has finished filming, but Bravo has not announced a release date.

Rumors of drama have swirled, including an alleged Aspen trip that went awry. The rumors alleged Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, and Erika Jayne got into an argument. During the dispute, Rinna allegedly accused Erika of self-medicating.

Kyle Richards spoke out this week about the latest season of the Bravo series.

Kyle said “It was a really a very intense season. A lot of really intense things going on with a lot of the cast members. With Dorit and the home invasion. What Erika’s been going through and other personal things. So, it was a crazy season. When it’s really bad for us, [it’s] good for the audience.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.