Sutton Stracke opens up about Erika Jayne’s threat, says Andy Cohen got it out of her at RHOBH reunion

Sutton Stracke revealed that Andy Cohen got her to reveal Erika Jayne’s threat. Pic credit: Bravo

The first part of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion kicked off with a big bang but based on what Sutton Stracke has revealed, it looks like it’ll get even more explosive.

That’s because the RHOBH southern belle will be revealing that threat that she claims Erika Jayne muttered to her, admitting that despite initially claiming that she would never repeat it, Andy Cohen was able to get the juicy deets out of her when they were filming the four-part reunion.

Sutton Stracke says Erika Jayne’s threat will be revealed

The big tease came via a Page Six interview where Sutton Stracke revealed that she will be airing out that threat that she says was worse than the one we saw aired during Season 11 of the Bravo hit.

“She did say something kind of underneath her breath to me that was a threat that I took very seriously,” Sutton told Page Six.

“I said I would never repeat it, and Andy got it out of me,” she added. “I don’t know where it’s going to be in the reunion, but I think we might get to hear it.”

Sutton has been hailed a hero of Season 11 of RHOBH for her stance against Erika Jayne and her insistence that she get to the bottom of what happened. She was also very careful about her involvement with the Pretty Mess author because she didn’t want Erika’s legal problems to somehow become her problem too.

And while many, including Sutton, wondered why Erika Jayne wasn’t a lot more humble, RHOBH fans will recall that Erika shot back at Sutton’s criticism with a threat, “Would you like to get sued?”

Sutton opened up about the incident and said, “I did feel threatened. That night I did, yes. I didn’t know what that meant. No one’s ever threatened me like that. I don’t go to dinner parties with people like this that threaten [others]. I found it [to be] very odd behavior.”

Let’s hope that Sutton’s admission does air during the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion because it likely will be a shocker — especially considering that Sutton hired extra security to keep her safe as the remainder of the season aired due to the fact that she no longer felt safe around Erika Jayne.

Erika Jayne gets blasted over her use of ‘allegedly’

One thing we know for sure is that Erika Jayne is getting hit with the hard questions at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 reunion and while many don’t trust or believe a lot that she’s said, we’re all paying attention.

So much so that RHOBH fans took to Twitter to blast Erika after the first part of the reunion, with many thinking that her insistence on using the word “allegedly” so much in regard to her husband and all of the plane crash victims who claim that he never turned over their settlement money to show a lack of empathy.

If part 1 is just a taste of the Erika Jayne drama, we can’t wait to see what else comes up, including what she said to Sutton Stracke that had her RHOBH castmate so shook. And it’s also worth noting that we’ve likely not seen the last of Erika Jayne on the show, as new reports are claiming that if she does return for Season 12, she’ll likely get a hefty pay raise.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.