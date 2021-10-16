Sutton Stracke is headed to law school, says Erika Jayne’s legal drama on RHOBH inspired her

Sutton Stracke has decided to pursue a career in law. Pic credit: Bravo

On this past season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Sutton Stracke was the only one who seemed to have the audacity to stand up to Erika Jayne and question her, not only about her pending legal issues but also about all the inconsistencies in her story.

While the other women seemed more than willing to discuss the Erika Jayne drama behind their friend’s back, it was Sutton who came with the hard questions and it was also Sutton who was subjected to much of Erika’s wrath.

And while it may have seemed that the neverending legal drama that played out on Season 11 of RHOBH may have worn Sutton out, it turns out that it did quite the opposite.

Sutton Stracke is headed to law school

Everyone wants to know how this whole Erika Jayne legal drama has affected Sutton Stracke on RHOBH and Page Six came right out and asked her. And while she admitted that she got “really tired talking about the legal stuff,” it turns out that she’s not completely burnt out.

In fact, Sutton admitted that she has been “inspired” by the legal drama surrounding her this season and now, she’s looking to turn her experience into motivation to start a whole new career.

“I am starting to study with the Princeton Review for my LSATs that I’m going to take. I got a little inspired,” Sutton revealed.

One thing that Sutton made clear is that she didn’t just decide recently that she wanted to be a lawyer. It’s something she had dreamed of doing for years but after recent events, she decided to take action and get it done.

“When I went to college, I wanted to go to law school. I studied political science,” she explained. “That was my plan.”

But it looks like Sutton may need a strong shot of confidence because she’s already doubting herself.

“I was going to be this dancing attorney. We’ll see. I might miserably fail my LSATs and not go to law school. But it’s something I’m thinking about doing,” she said.

Sutton Stracke was quick to call out Erika Jayne on RHOBH

Throughout the season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it was Sutton Stracke who held Erika Jayne’s feet to the fire when it came to her legal drama and the claims she was making about it.

As RHOBH viewers saw, that is why Erika lashed out at Sutton at Kathy Hilton’s dinner party, telling her castmate to “shut the f**k up” before threatening to sue her. What she would sue for is anyone’s guess since she was just trying to get to the bottom of what happened.

But Erika’s behavior was so concerning to Sutton that she hired extra security to finish out the season.

“It was really important to me to ask those questions… I don’t like the feeling of friends not giving me their whole truth,” Sutton explained. “That’s all I wanted to know. Erika is very private and very closed. I think, at the time, going through a lot and probably couldn’t give a lot of answers. But I was still going to ask.”

Obviously, Sutton was asking the right questions too because she really struck a nerve with Erika Jayne leading up to the reunion and it looks like the drama isn’t over yet. We can’t wait to find out what threat Erika Jaye made to Sutton Stracke — one that she said she’d never repeat but apparently, she did tell it at the reunion.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.