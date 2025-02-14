Sutton Stracke fires back at Tamra Judge for calling her mom RHOBH’s ‘new villain’

Sutton Stracke is defending her mom Reba against backlash from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans, one of whom is Tamra Judge.

The show has taken an exciting turn mid-season with the Southern Belle’s visit to her childhood home in Augusta, Georgia.

Like many people on social media, the Two T’s in a Pod hosts had plenty to say about Reba’s recent appearance on the show.

Tamra dubbed her “the new villain,” while her co-host Teddi Mellencamp trashed Reba’s behavior towards Garcelle Beauvais.

Sutton brought Garcelle and Kyle Richards along for the trip back home and it was awkward, to say the least.

People have been discussing Reba’s behavior towards Garcelle and both Tamra and Teddi noted that the interaction made them “uncomfortable.”

However, Sutton is defending her mother against the backlash.

RHOBH star Sutton Stracke defends her mom against backlash

There’s been a lot of conversation on social media about Sutton’s mom and it’s not good, but Sutton is defending her against the backlash.

The RHOBH star urged people to “be kind” when she sat down for an interview with EXTRA to discuss Reba’s appearance on the show.

She was asked about Tamra’s comment calling Reba a villain, and Sutton fired back.

“I’m ignoring that. She doesn’t know my mother,” retorted the 53-year-old.

Sutton confessed that she has been preparing herself to talk about the episodes that featured Reba, noting that she felt vulnerable putting her family on TV.

While she has gotten accustomed to getting dragged by RHOBH viewers, her family is not.

“It’s very real, and I guess just to people out there to remember, you know, these are just real people and to be kind,” said Sutton.

Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp were uncomfortable with Reba’s behavior

The RHOBH star likely didn’t find anything kind when Teddi and Tamra discussed the show and gave their opinions about her mom.

“Reba, Oh my goodness, she’s the new villain,” exclaimed Tamra on the podcast as Teddi joined in to say Sutton is just like her mom.

“I don’t know if Sutton is as bad yet…but it gives a lot of clarity,” reasoned Tamra. “You get worse as you get older.”

That wasn’t the only negative thing the Two T’s had to say about Reba; they also addressed the awkward scene with Garcelle.

“The way the mother handled getting the scarf from Garcelle made me really uncomfortable,” shared Teddi.

“Oh my God! The entire scene made me so uncomfortable,” added Tamra.

What did you think of Sutton’s mom Reba? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.