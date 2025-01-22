Sutton Stracke dragged by RHOBH viewers: ‘You and Garcelle are pot stirrers’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers are getting tired of Sutton Stracke’s antics, especially after the latest episode.

The Southern Belle is getting dragged on social media, and her bestie Garcelle Beauvais is right there with her.

The duo, known for being blunt and outspoken, have been speaking their piece about the Kyle Richards vs. Dorit Kemsley drama.

However, now they’re getting called out for being “pot stirrers.”

People are coming to Kyle’s defense after things got so heated at Bozoma Saint John’s event that she eventually stormed out.

The cast, minus Erika Jayne, was going full force at the OG, questioning the text messages between her and PK.

Sutton and Garcelle were the most vocal as usual, not only when Kyle was at the event but also after she left.

However, RHOBH fans are calling out the duo for their behavior.

Sutton Stracke gets dragged by RHOBH viewers for her behavior

Sutton posted a few behind-the-scene photos from Episode 8, A Perfect Storm, urging her followers to tune in.

Viewers did just that and they didn’t miss Sutton’s shady comments aimed at her so-called friend, Kyle, when she stormed out of the group outing.

People took to the comments in defense of the OG, dragging Sutton for her behavior.

“Sutton, you are nobodies friend! You are the QUEEN of Kick them when there down!” wrote a commenter.

“Why should anyone bow down to your alter? You’re suppose to be friends. She’s not allowed a breakdown?” questioned someone else.

People also mentioned Garcelle’s role in the drama, with one commenter writing, “And whose business was it except Kyle’s and Dorit’s about the text. But you and Garcelle are pot stirrers.”

Another added, “Wow… You and @garcelle are so messy this season. Trying to insinuate Kyle was inappropriate with her husband’s friend… Shame on y’all old selves!!!”

“Apparently most of you have no storyline, so you all are using the Kyle / Dorit situation for yours. And it’s boring now.” said someone else.

Pic credit: @suttonstracke/Instagram

Kyle is still in the hot seat

Kyle has been feeling the heat this season and it’s not over yet. Episode 9, Beach Keen, will pick up where things left off.

Garcelle and Bozoma are convinced that Kyle is in the wrong by communicating with PK, and when the OG shared their text exchange, her castmates were left with more questions.

The 56-year-old didn’t get to address anything at Bozoma’s event due to her abrupt departure, but the conversation is far from over.



In the next episode, Garcelle invites the ladies to her beach house and the conversation continues as Kyle tries to explain herself to Garcelle and Sutton.

Do you think Sutton and Garcelle owe Kyle an apology?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.