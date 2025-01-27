RHOBH fans call Season 14 a ‘snoozefest’ as midseason trailer drops

We’re already halfway through Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and so far, viewers are unimpressed.

With the Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley storyline taking up most of the season, fans are calling the show “boring” and a “snoozefest.”

However, it’s not too late for the series to pick up and the midseason trailer is giving drama.

Bravo just dropped the teaser for what’s to come and it features new storylines within the group with everyone clocking in.

There are some fun and drama-filled moments between the women, and their first international cast trip of the season is also coming up.

Finally, we’re moving on from Kyle and Dorit’s drama and adding new conflicts to inject some well-needed life into the season.

RHOBH midseason trailer teases tears, conflicts, and an international trip

The teaser shows fun moments among the cast, one being their trip to St. Lucia and another featuring the always-kooky Kathy Hilton.

However, the clip also features some tearful snippets, one with Kyle and Mauricio Umansky.

Meanwhile, things are getting nasty between Dorit and PK. The women speculate that he’s rushing to finalize their divorce before their marriage hits ten years, and Dorit gets half of everything.

There’s also drama in the mix, as the teaser shows a tense conversation between Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke’s mom.

Garcelle tells her that Sutton wants to hear the words I love you and her mom bluntly retorts, “I don’t think that’s any of your business.”

Additionally, Sutton is stirring the pot again, this time with Dorit.

“You’re such a b**ch,” the Southern Belle says to her castmate.

“Don’t call me a b**ch in my home for f**k’s sake!” Dorit retorts.

That feud intensifies as Sutton uses her wealth as a weapon against the Beverly Beach founder, telling her in another scene to “pick on somebody else whose wallet fits.”

When Erika Jayne asks, “You think you’re bigger than her?”

Sutton bluntly responds, “I think my wallet is!”

RHOBH fans call Season 14 a “snoozefest”

The RHOBH cast has a lot to prove, with viewers being underwhelmed so far.

“Hoping the second half is better. The whole Kyle texting thing was too dragged out! I was exhausted,” wrote a commenter.

“Soooo boring this season. Ready for a cast shake-up. I used to be so excited for BH episodes; now I feel like I just watch them because I have to. It feels like a job to watch this season,” said someone else.

“Definitely not a great season so far but Jennifer Tilly & Boz are the gifts that keep giving,” another viewer added.

Someone said the trailer is “giving snooze fest.”

Another reiterated, “absolute snoozefest!”

Are you excited for the rest of the season, or are you barely hanging on?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.