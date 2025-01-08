Erika Jayne reveals moment RHOBH fans missed amid Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley’s Viper Room fight

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returned from the holiday break with a bang.

Another fight between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley exploded on a girls’ night out.

The episode ended with things getting super-heated and a bit physical as the infamous To Be Continued words flashed across the screen.

It was a night that was supposed to be all about Erika Jayne, but instead, the Viper Room became about Dorit and Kyle.

Erika highlighted what RHOBH fans might have missed in that dramatic moment.

On The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 14 After Show, the fight was immediately addressed with an Erika revelation.

What did RHOBH fans miss amid the Dorit and Kyle fight at Viper Room?

“She [Dorit] did lunge. I was there. I was surprised that Dorit moved her body forward. I was like, ‘Don’t do that. Stop. You have to stop that,'” Erika expressed while sitting next to Kyle on the After Show.

The Pretty Mess author discussed the fight’s physicality and why she told Dorit to stop.

“There is a place where there’s no return. I’m not saying it’s that, but it’s real close,” she explained.

Kyle chimed in to respond, “Oh, it’s that.”

Erika doubled down on the fight getting physical when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen following the latest episode. However, she also changed her tune about Dorit lunging at Kyle.

Andy wasted no time bringing up the heated fight between Kyle and Dorit, wondering if Erika was surprised at how out of control things got. Erika was surprised but clarified what happened.

“I don’t know if you can see it, like, it’s the first time I have ever seen two people lunge at each other or not lunge, not me being dramatic, but move toward each other on our show,” Erika stated.

While RHOBH fans enjoy the drama of Season 14, Erika’s gearing up to go back to Broadway and leave reality TV behind for a moment. No, she’s leaving the hit Bravo show for good.

Erika Jayne teases Chicago return

Hot on the heels of Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix killing it as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway, Erika announced she would step back into Roxie’s shoes.

The first time Erika landed the role of Roxie, it was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, she’s getting a second chance to shine on Broadway for a brief stint.

“And that’s Showbiz, kid! ✨ I’m back on Broadway as Roxie Hart!! ❤️ JAN 20- FEB 9 ♥️,” read the caption of her Instagram Post, teasing her Roxie return.

There’s plenty more of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to play out as the relationship between Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley reaches a breaking point.

Erika Jayne has managed to stay Switzerland so far, but will it last? Keep watching to find out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.