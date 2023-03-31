Survivor spoilers: Journey advantages from Episode 5 were huge

Survivor spoilers from Wednesday night’s episode have much to do with the latest Journey.

Midway through Survivor 44, Episode 5, three castaways were sent on a new journey.

Last time, the Survivor Journey led to Immunity Idols for Josh, Carson, and Jamie.

Josh was also sent to the Tika tribe, where he had to use his Idol to stay in the game.

Those three new Idols took the total number of Idols in Season 44 up to 11.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This time, the Journey didn’t yield any Idols, but it did give the three castaways some huge advantages in the game.

Survivor advantages from Episode 5 Journey

After the Immunity Challenge in Episode 5, Danny, Carolyn, and Brandon were sent on a new Journey.

The Journey had the trio walk down a beach and get to know each other better.

At the end of that walk, the trio found a nice spread of food they could enjoy while discussing the game. That food may have provided some energy to keep this trio around for a while.

This was where Carolyn revealed that the last Journey had yielded a new Immunity Idol for each tribe. That information is extremely valuable to Brandon and Danny, as they weren’t told.

Even though Carolyn, Brandon, and Danny didn’t get extra votes or Idols on their Journey, information and sustenance are equally as valuable.

More Survivor spoilers from Episode 5

Back at Tika, Carolyn was worried that Josh would team up with Brandon and Danny. This led to Carolyn wanting Josh gone, and Josh tried to push the narrative that he had another Immunity Idol.

But before they could even go to Tribal Council, host Jeff Probst arrived in a boat.

Jeff told them that Matthew had to leave the game due to his shoulder. This meant that there would be no Tribal Council.

Josh, Carolyn, and Yam Yam became safe for another night, allowing Tika to not go down to two members.

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle left the game on Day 11, making him the sixth person eliminated.

The Survivor 44 cast is now down to 12 people and creeping very close to the merge. Will Jeff and the other producers have another Merge Twist waiting for them?

Jeff kicks off every season with a speech about how #Survivor is the greatest social experiment of all time — do you agree? Find out why one fan thinks it is "Why Jeff Sucks" on this week's episode of "On Fire with Jeff Probst". Listen now: https://t.co/JpEyICibvV pic.twitter.com/Ne4eL5XPAJ — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) March 30, 2023

More Survivor news

Some Survivor fans felt Carolyn kept the wrong Idol after finding the key to Tika’s birdcage.

And on his new podcast, Jeff stated that Survivor castaways are allowed to cheat.

He brought up the topic of cheating after two tribes did it at an Immunity Challenge. It ended up answering a lot of fan questions.

Jeff also stated that producers will examine the sit-out rules after fans complained about how Claire Rafson played.

Survivor 44 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.