Survivor promo: It’s time to drop those buffs for a merge twist

A new episode promo for Survivor 41 hints at a merge, but also has host Jeff Probst suggesting that the game could be seeing a new twist.

On Wednesday night, CBS will debut Survivor 41, Episode 6, and it’s time for the castaways to drop their buffs and have things shaken up a bit.

The new episode is called Ready to Play Like a Lion, which could mean that someone who has been playing a quiet game is ready to make some bold moves.

During the last episode of Survivor, Genie Chen was eliminated after failing to take her shot at possibly staying in the game. Her misplaced trust in Shantel Smith and Ricard Foye ended up being her downfall.

Now, with the Ua Tribe down to just two people, and the Luvu Tribe still having six people in the game, it’s time to change things up a bit.

Below is the TV promo that CBS is airing for the new episode of Survivor 41. We get to hear Jeff tell the castaways to drop their buffs, but he comes up short before actually telling them that it is time for a merge. Instead, something else is hinted at.

According to the episode synopsis, “For 12 days, the Luvu Tribe has avoided going to Tribal Council, but now that the three tribes have merged, their alliances will be tested. Also, there’s a new twist when it comes to the merge, on SURVIVOR.”

Just 12 people left from Survivor 41 cast

Eric Abraham, Sara Wilson, David Voce, Brad Reese, JD Robinson, and Genie Chen have all been voted off of Survivor 41. That leaves just 12 people playing the game, and if they do a final three again this season, it could mean that we have also reached the jury phase of Survivor 41.

It seems like we will all find out a lot of information at the beginning of the new episode, including what the merge twist is going to be and just how the jury will be situated to help decide the $1 million winner.

In a season packed with new twists and turns in order to add a new level of excitement to the show, it’s anyone’s guess what the producers might try when it comes to the merge. What we do know is that Shan and Ricard are in trouble as the only remaining Ua Tribe members, no matter how the tribes get shuffled up.

The new episode called Ready to Play Like a Lion will air for the first time on Wednesday, October 27 at 8/7c on CBS. This will be the sixth episode using the new format, and, hopefully, the [former?] Luvu Tribe will get some more screentime so that Survivor fans can get a better feel for why members of that particular tribe keep wanting to throw challenges.

