Survivor 41 ratings remaining steady on tough Wednesday night

The Survivor 41 cast is entertaining fans during Fall 2021. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

The Survivor 41 ratings are remaining pretty steady this fall, despite a small downturn in overall numbers from week to week.

Wednesday nights are a very competitive evening during the 8/7c time slot, with Survivor, The Masked Singer, and Chicago Med battling it out for the television audience. And that includes a dramatic episode of Survivor that aired last week.

In terms of overall viewers for Wednesdays, Chicago Med leads the way, followed by Survivor, and then The Masked Singer. And in terms of viewers aged 18-49, it is the complete reverse, with the most younger viewers tuning in to The Masked Singer, followed by Survivor, and then Chicago Med.

All three shows have had fluctuations in numbers over the past four weeks, which is why it’s always good to look at the overall context of the TV ratings to see which shows are continuing to do well.

The Survivor 41 ratings

Through four episodes this season, the Survivor 41 ratings stand at an estimated 5.905 million viewers per night and a 0.98 rating for the 18-49 demo. These are also just the live numbers from each Wednesday and do not include the millions of people watching through DVRs or streaming services later in the week.

As a comparison, at NBC, Chicago Med is averaging 6.87 million and 0.79, while at FOX, The Masked Singer is averaging 4.575 million and 1.00 each week. ABC’s comedy block of The Goldbergs and The Wonder Years is a distant fourth in all categories.

Survivor 41 doing very well with DVR viewers

Diving deeper into the Survivor 41 ratings, we can see that around two million people are watching on the DVR, including 2.34 million who watched the season premiere on their DVR within seven days after it aired. It bumped that premiere episode up to about 8.59 million viewers.

Likewise, the successive episodes after the premiere got bumped up to 7.77 and 7.80 million viewers respectively. Because a huge chunk of those DVR viewers was within the 18-49 age group, it gives the show a nice appearance in the eyes of advertisers.

Though the Survivor 41 cast has been hit or miss with a lot of Survivor fans, it has been good to have the reality competition show back on television. And it is starting to get toward the really intriguing episodes, where we find out which castaways have what it takes to make it through the middle stages of the game.

Survivor 41 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on CBS.