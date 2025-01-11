Survivor legend Boston Rob spoke about how ‘I killed friendships’ but stands by ‘my gameplay’ on All-Stars

Boston Rob Mariano is a Survivor legend but has also become well-known for appearances on various other reality competition shows.

Rob finished tenth place on Survivor: Marquesas, but the fans loved him.

Rob was invited back for Survivor: All-Stars, where he played the game hard, pushed boundaries, and made it to the end.

The methods Rob used to succeed on Survivor 8 came at a price. He admittedly “killed friendships” and left a wake of destruction.

Luckily for Rob, the season ended happily, as he wound up with a wife in Survivor 8 winner Amber Brkich. He didn’t win the $1 million prize, but did score a new best friend for life.

Subscribe to our Survivor newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Later, Rob played on Survivor 20: Heroes vs. Villains and then won Survivor: Redemption Island. But he still thinks back to his time on All-Stars.

Rob also appeared on The Amazing Race and Deal or No Deal Island, and some fans want him back for Survivor 50.

Boston Rob Mariano speaks about possible regrets from Survivor: All-Stars

“I legitimately did everything that I needed to do to get to the end. I cut throats, I killed friendships and I expected them to give it to me at the end,” Boston Rob told PEOPLE about his time on Survivor: All-Stars.

He was speaking about the importance of playing hard in reality competitions. It foreshadows what might happen later on The Traitors 3. Rob is one of the 23 new players on the hit Scottish show.

“I stand by my gameplay,” Rob elaborated. “But I didn’t take into account that I was going to have to be accountable at the end of it, meaning I didn’t see it through the jury’s eyes.”

Future players may have learned from what Rob did, as he certainly did. Rob adjusted that gameplay to be more subtle when he won Redemption Island.

“I had to learn you can’t just treat all these other people just like game pieces. You have to understand they’re people, they have feelings, and act accordingly,” he added.

Indeed, causing a wake of destruction would keep a player from winning New Era seasons. As seen recently, the newer Survivor juries can be bitter when voting on a winner.

More Boston Rob on reality TV

A new season of The Traitors is airing on Peacock this winter. The first three episodes arrived on January 9, and a new installment comes out each Thursday night.

Boston Rob is up against fellow Survivor alums, Big Brother winner Derrick Levasseur, and many other reality TV stars.

Here are details about Survivor 48. The new season has been filmed and it debuts later this winter on CBS.

Previous episodes of Survivor and The Amazing Race are streaming on Paramount+.

Previous episodes of The Traitors and Deal or No Deal Island are streaming on Peacock.

Survivor is on hiatus at CBS.