Survivor 48: New tribes revealed for upcoming tribe swap

The first Survivor 48 tribe swap is upon us.

Host Jeff Probst will tell the players to drop their buffs during the next new episode.

The shuffling became necessary after the Vula Tribe lost another Immunity Challenge.

Vula lost every Immunity Challenge to open the new season, putting them down three members.

It’s an embarrassing way for the season to begin, but the producers are stepping in to even the playing field.

This will likely be great news to Mary Zheng, Cedrek McFadden, and Sai Hughley.

But it’s too late for Stephanie Berger, Kevin Leung, and Justin Pioppi (the first three people voted off Survivor 48).

The new tribes on Survivor 48

Below is a breakdown of how the new Survivor 48 tribes will look during Episode 4.

There are 15 people left, so they will even things out with each tribe getting five people.

Some interesting situations develop with this tribe swap, and the former Vula members are in good positions.

First, let’s take a look at the old tribes for comparison purposes.

Old Civa Tribe: Charity, Chrissy, David, Kamilla, Kyle, and Mitch.

Old Lagi Tribe: Bianca, Eva, Joe, Shauhin, Star, and Thomas.

Old Vula Tribe: Cedrek, Mary, and Sai.

Cedrek and Sai head to Civa, with Chrissy and Mitch from the old Civa and Bianca from Lagi. Bianca becomes a swing vote.

Mary becomes a swing vote on the new Lagi, joining Eva and Star from the old Lagi and Charity and David from the old Civa.

The new Vula tribe gets three people from the old Lagi (Joe, Shauhin, and Thomas) and two from the old Civa (Kamilla and Kyle).

New Civa Tribe: Bianca, Cedrek, Chrissy, Mitch, and Sai.

New Lagi Tribe: Charity, David, Eva, Mary, and Star.

New Vula Tribe: Joe, Kamilla, Kyle, Shauhin, and Thomas.

Below is an image that helps break down the names, faces, and new-look tribes.

did the crazy survivor fan thing, and zoomed in on screenshots to figure out what the swap tribes are… you’re welcome! ☺️ #Survivor #Survivor48 https://t.co/27p515O3GT pic.twitter.com/5xeweWWRbr — Elephant from Gabon (@perdu_max) March 15, 2025

Below is an image from Survivor 48, Episode 4, as Jeff brings out the new buffs.

Survivor host Jeff Probst has the Season 48 players draw new buffs. Pic credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Previous Survivor episodes are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.