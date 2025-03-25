Survivor 48: New episode brings Jeff Probst to tears

The next Survivor 48 episode brings host Jeff Probst to tears.

A promo reveals the host getting emotional during several moments.

The season has already been filled with drama, including several blindside votes at the Tribal Councils.

The Vula Tribe has been cursed. Despite different challenges and a Tribe Switch, Vula lost all four Immunity Challenges.

Stephanie Berger, Kevin Leung, Justin Pioppi, and Thomas Krottinger have been eliminated thus far.

Will that streak continue during the March 26 episode?

Survivor 48, Episode 5 synopsis

“Loose lips sink ships when one castaway’s frustrations put a wedge between them and their tribe. A shared meal breeds connection between tribemates as they discuss race and heritage. Then, an emotional Immunity Challenge brings two adversaries closer than ever imagined,” reads the full synopsis for the March 26 episode of Survivor.

The synopsis hints that the Immunity Challenge is where Jeff Probst might get emotional. It also sounds like a busy episode.

TV promo for the March 26 episode of Survivor 48

Below is the CBS promo for Survivor 48, Episode 5. It debuts at 8/7c on Wednesday, March 26.

“In 48 seasons, there has never been an episode of Survivor like this,” reads text overlayed on the promo.

Voices are heard in the background, including several players and Jeff Probst.

“Wow, this has never happened,” Jeff says as a scene shows him crying.

This new episode teases a dramatic night for Survivor viewers and possibly an Immunity Challenge moment we will never forget.

Updates on Survivor 48

The new episode will likely begin following the Day 9 Tribal Council that sent Thomas home. The players are back at it when Day 10 dawns and only 14 people are left competing for the $1 million prize.

Survivor 48 has 13 episodes, with the season finale arriving in May. Then, the long summer hiatus begins before Survivor 49 airs in the fall of 2025.

Previous episodes of Survivor are streaming on Paramount+.

Survivor airs Wednesday at 8/7c on CBS.