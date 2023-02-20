Survivor 44 cast: Meet drug counselor Carolyn Wiger

Survivor 44 castaway Carolyn Wiger will soon be introduced as a part of the new season.

Filmed in Fiji, the upcoming Spring 2023 season of the show debuts on Wednesday, March 1.

There are 18 new castaways on Survivor 44, with each of them having a plan to win that $1 million prize.

Only one of them will become the Sole Survivor, though, and possibly kickstart a new career in reality television.

The first episode will be two hours long, giving fans of the show a lot of content to enjoy on opening night.

And in order to create some additional buzz, CBS released the first three minutes of the season premiere. It gives everyone a good look at the new people meeting for the first time on the beaches of Fiji.

Who is Carolyn Wiger on Survivor 44?

Carolyn is a 35-year-old drug counselor from Hugo, Minnesota. A professed lifetime fan of the show, it seems that one of Carolyn’s dreams became to compete on the show after getting “permission” from her kiddo.

In the video shared below, Carolyn speaks a bit about getting to take on the challenge, her eight-year-old son is shown, and several action clips from her on the show itself are revealed.

Her interview was done before beginning to play the game, so it will be interesting to see how she ended up doing after starting the show with some energy to spare.

Some of the other castaways also predicted what would happen on Survivor 44, but not everyone can win that big cash prize.

As a reminder, Carolyn Wiger and the rest of the Survivor 44 cast will arrive in a two-hour season premiere scheduled for Wednesday, March 1. More television promos should start coming out as the first episode gets closer.

Survivor 44 debuts March 1 on CBS.