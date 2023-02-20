Survivor 44 cast: Meet NASA hopeful Carson Garrett

Survivor 44 gets started on Wednesday, March 1, with a new group of castaways battling it out for that $1 million prize.

CBS already released the full Survivor 44 cast list, giving everyone a quick look at the 18 new people.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story for each of them, as they are more than just their brief bios.

Carson Garrett is one of the people who took part in the latest season that was filmed in Fiji.

A 20-year-old NASA engineering student from Atlanta, Georgia, he definitely exuded a lot of confidence as he stepped on that beach.

Carson is also the youngest member of the cast, so he had some early plans about trying to stay under the radar.

Carson Garrett Survivor interview

Below is a brief interview that Carson did with the Survivor producers right before he set out to become the Sole Survivor.

He referenced being a student, and there was some footage shown of him back at school before a short montage of his emotional reactions within the upcoming episodes.

To hear everything Carson had to say about Survivor before the first episode was filmed, take a look at this fun video. Will he succeed in his goal of staying off the radar of bigger threats?

Fresh faces and twists coming on Survivor 44

This is another new season of the hit reality competition show where everyone involved is playing for the first time. Host Jeff Probst was on hand again to lead them through this journey, but he also laid out some heavy hints to the fans that new twists and turns are coming.

A number of Survivor 44 castaways made predictions about the upcoming season before they started playing the game. It will be very interesting to see if they got any of them correct.

And recently, CBS released the first three minutes of the new season, giving a look at the 18 new castaways when they meet host Jeff Probst on the beach for the first time.

Just as a reminder, the first episode of Survivor 44 arrives on Wednesday, March 1, on CBS. It all begins at 8/7c that evening, and it is going to be a two-hour installment to give fans a lot of time to get to know the new cast.

Once the season gets rolling, all episodes that have already aired will become available for streaming on Paramount+. It’s also a great site for fans to go back and watch some of the classic seasons from the past.

Survivor 44 debuts on March 1 on CBS.