Survivor 42, Episode 5 promo: Will the Idols finally be activated?

On Survivor 42, Episode 5, the final 13 castaways are going to be battling it out to make it one step closer to that $1 million prize.

It was during the last episode of the show that Swati Goel got eliminated after she tried to form too many different alliances within her tribe.

Even though Tori Meehan seemed to be at the bottom of the Ika Tribe, Swati made some mistakes in her conversations that got her sent home at Tribal Council.

Through the first four episodes, Jackson Fox, Zach Wurtenberger, Marya Sherron, Jenny Kim, and now, Swati Goel have been eliminated from the game. That leaves just 13 people spread across three tribes as a new episode arrives on Wednesday night.

Below is the TV promo that Survivor is running for the April 6 episode of the show. The new installment is called I’m Survivor Rich, and one of the main questions that Survivor Fans want to be answered is whether or not the three-way Immunity Idols will finally get activated.

Within the promo, we see that Rocksroy Bailey is very nervous about his place in the game, that Jonathan Young and Maryanne Oketch could be involved in a fight at their camp, and that Daniel Strunk is about to become a real target for elimination on the Vati Tribe.

CBS recently revealed the Survivor 2022 season finale date, giving an indication of how many weeks are left in the current season. It’s going to be a three-hour event again this season, with the Wednesday night primetime lineup cleared out for the big night.

There are still a lot of episodes left to air before the season finale, including enough time for more drama to surface before the three tribes finally get merged. It’s also very noteworthy that no Individual Immunity Idols have impacted the game yet, especially since the three phrases have not been given yet.

This season, Jonathan Young has already become a Survivor legend, placing him among the best challenge competitors that Survivor fans have ever seen on the show. It has also painted a massive target on his back, so Jonathan will need to form some strong bonds and alliances if he doesn’t want to get picked off very soon after the merge.

Survivor 42 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on NBC.