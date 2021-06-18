Survivor 42 cast spoilers: Early list of names posted online

Host Jeff Probst is back for Survivor Season 42. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor 42 cast information just got revealed online by a big fansite. This is huge news, giving fans a really early look at who just finished playing the game.

This is not to be confused with Survivor 41, which will debut in the fall on CBS. The full cast list for Survivor 41 has also reportedly been released.

Now, Inside Survivor has posted the first 11 names that they state could be a part of the Survivor 42 cast.

The site impresses readers that these new people are still only rumored to be on the show, but it looks like they just finished playing out their season.

Survivor 42 cast list

An early look at the Survivor 42 cast list is shared below. As a reminder, these are still rumored names, so take everything with a grain of salt until we receive confirmation from CBS. At the same time, Inside Survivor usually gets these things right, so it is exciting to get the information so far in advance.

Survivor Season 42 will air early in 2022 on CBS, likely beginning at the end of January or early February. Below are the first 11 names rumored to be on that season.

Chanelle Howell: 28-year-old recruiter from New York, NY

Daniel Strunk: 30-year-old law clerk from Ann Arbor, MI.

Drea Wheeler: 34-year-old fitness trainer from Montreal, Quebec.

Jackson Fox: 47-year-old from Charlotte, NC.

Jonathan Young: 28-year-old beach rental business owner from Gulf Shores, AL.

Jenny Kim: 42-year-old designer from New York, NY.

Maryanne Oketch: 22-year-old integrated science student from Hamilton, Ontario.

Omar Zaheer: 30-year-old exotic animal veterinarian from Guelph, Ontario.

Romeo Escobar: 34-year-old TV producer and pageant director from Los Angeles, CA.

Swati Goel: 19-year-old student from Stanford, CA.

Tori Meehan: 24-year-old grad student from Tulsa, OK.

Here are the first 11 rumoured #Survivor42 castaways https://t.co/pcryUjAVb8 — Martin Holmes (@RedmondSurvivor) June 15, 2021

Survivor 41 coming this fall to CBS

It’s definitely exciting that information about Season 42 of the hit reality competition show is hitting the internet, but we still need to watch Season 41 in the fall.

We expect television commercials to begin airing soon on CBS as the producers finish editing episodes, and that will give us a look at who is playing the game in the fall. We are also looking forward to when CBS confirms the list of castaways and releases the full bios of everyone we will see in the fall.

CBS has revealed that the show will be airing at 8/7c on Wednesday nights, but the network has not yet revealed the date of the season premiere. If it runs in line with the Big Brother 23 season finale, then the debut could end up being on the final Wednesday in September.

Outwit. Outplay. Outlast. #Survivor finally returns this fall with Season 41. What are you most excited for?🔥 pic.twitter.com/IF78NiudF8 — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) June 7, 2021

While we wait, fans can catch Boston Rob being featured on a new reality show this summer.

Survivor 41 debuts in the fall on CBS.