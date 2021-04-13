Survivor 41 spoilers: Possible theme, new show logo leaked

Jeff Probst will soon be introducing fans to the Survivor 41 cast. Pic credit: CBS

Survivor 41 spoilers about the theme and the logo for the fall 2021 season may have been leaked online. The information is definitely unverified, but it has led to some interesting buzz about the next installment of the hit reality competition show.

Host Jeff Probst recently revealed that Survivor 41 is ready to begin production. It has been a long time since we saw Winners at War play out on CBS, so the news was met with great jubilation from fans of the show.

Since Jeff’s note came out, numerous rumors about Survivor Season 41 have popped up online. That was to be expected, especially since the Survivor 41 cast has already been flown to Fiji for filming. As such, it’s not surprising that this steady stream of rumors and potential spoilers started coming out.

Sign up for our newsletter!

One such Survivor 41 rumor is that the season will be much shorter. Due to the time that it is taking to quarantine the crew and cast ahead of filming the upcoming two seasons, it appears that the production team has considered shortening the length of time that the castaways will play the game. That could alter the game a lot, but at least we are still getting new content.

Now, there are also potential Survivor spoilers out about the theme and logo

Did new Survivor name get leaked?

Below is an image that is getting passed around online, purported to be from Survivor 41 filming in Fiji. Remember, this is unconfirmed, so simply enjoy it for what it is until we receive information directly from CBS.

On the image, we can see a potential logo for Survivor 41, which looks slightly like one that was used a few years ago. It also has a title on it, advertising the show’s new season as Survivor: Worlds Collide. Due to how well-constructed this logo has appeared, several commenters believe it to be authentic.

According to allwinnerssurvivor on Instagram, Season 41 could potentially be Worlds Collide. If this is the theme, what do you think we might see? Geography themed (Within the US or US vs AUS vs SA) or even One World 2? Let us know your thoughts!! #survivor pic.twitter.com/JHoBxI87ay — Sole Survivor Podcast (@SoleSurvivorPod) April 13, 2021

Survivor 2021 coming in the fall

The plan is for Survivor 41 to finish filming in Fiji in the next few months and for it to then air on CBS in the fall of 2021. We expect the season premiere to air at some point in September, ending the long hiatus that the show has been forced to take due to the coronavirus pandemic.

There is also an expectation that Survivor 42 will film this summer and be ready to debut on CBS in the winter months (likely January or early February). That will allow things to get back to normal for Survivor fans, even though there might be some format changes to make sure that filming can continue.

For now, it’s fun to see the rumors and potential spoilers hitting social media, but take everything with a few grains of salt for now. We know for sure that the new Survivor cast is in Fiji and that production on the show has resumed. Everything else is still just conjecture.

Survivor is currently on hiatus at CBS