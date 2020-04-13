Survivor 40 Reunion Show details revealed ahead of season finale

CBS has released the Survivor 40 Reunion Show and Winners at War season finale details.

Viewers have a lot of questions about how the network can do this with everything going on around the country.

Now, we have some specific answers to how the three-hour finale night is going to work and what exactly CBS viewers are going to see on the small screen.

Survivor 40 Reunion Show

According to CBS, the Survivor 40 Reunion Show is going to be virtual. This will ensure that the Winners at War cast members and the crew from the show are all kept safe.

It’s going to appear a lot different than in past seasons, especially since they won’t all be in the same location. It is also going to make the revelation of the Survivor Season 40 winner a tad anticlimactic.

Below is part of a statement that CBS released in advance of the finale episodes:

“During the finale, Jeff will also virtually connect by video with all 20 players to discuss the highlights of the season.”

When is the Survivor Season 40 finale?

The three-hour finale night is going to be on Wednesday, May 13, beginning at 8/7c on CBS. It will be a two-hour finale, followed by the Survivor 40 Reunion Show, where the $2 million winner will be revealed.

After an epic 39-day battle, one castaway will take home the $2 million prize during the three-hour season finale! #Survivor pic.twitter.com/4hN02Gk9VO — SURVIVOR (@survivorcbs) April 13, 2020

The first two hours of the May 13 installment will serve as the Survivor Season 40 finale, with everything going according to plan.

It will be a very familiar format, with shots from the Reunion Show interspersed to make everything appear live for the fans.

It’s the Winner at War Reunion Show that will appear much different, possibly giving off an appearance similar to Hollywood Squares, where all of the celebrities had their own boxes on the screen.

Though this is going to be far less exciting than how things are typically done, viewers got a hint at what will take place when the Season 39 Reunion Show wasn’t live. That one was pre-taped in advance due to some controversy on the show.

In the latest episode of the show, Adam Klein was sent to Edge of Extinction, leaving just 10 people competing for the $2 million prize. It shows how close we are to watching the season finale and learning the Winners at War winner.

With the jury already forming and someone already returning from Extinction Island, the excitement level and drama will only increase until finale night on May 13.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.