Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard welcomes first child, Bravo stars gush over ‘precious’ baby

Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard is officially a mom!

Lindsay and her boyfriend, Turner Kufe, are first-time parents after welcoming their baby girl.

The sex of the bay was no secret, as Lindsay shared the general reveal months ago on social media.

Lindsay has been keeping Summer House fans up to date on her pregnancy, especially in the last couple of weeks as she awaited the arrival of her daughter.

That wait is over, and Lindsay announced her good news on Instagram. She shared an image of her and presumably, Turner, holding their baby girl’s fingers. The picture did not include Lindsay’s daughter’s face.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“She’s here!! 🎀 Gemma Britt Kufe 🤍,” was the caption on the IG post.

The comments section was filled with happy thoughts from some familiar faces.

Bravo stars react to Lindsay Hubbard welcoming her first child

Lindsay’s friends and Summer House co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula wasted no time replying to the good news.

“Feeling like a proud dad over here 😍 she’s precious!!! CONGRATS! ❤️,” wrote Kyle.

Amanda replied several times, showing love for baby Gemma, asking when she and Kyle could come to meet the little one, and adding some fun emojis, too.

Lindsay’s friends share their support. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

They weren’t the only Summer House stars to appear on Lindsay’s IG post.

“SHE’S HERE 🥹😍 welcome babygirl, love you sm already said,” posted Danielle Olivera.

Paige DeSorbo admitted she’s already “obsessed” with baby Gemma, and Jesse Solomon left an emoji.

Summer House alums celebrate. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

It wasn’t just Lindsay’s Summer House family that showed up to congratulate her. Several Bravo stars from other shows oozed with happiness for the new mom.

“Omg so happy for you! Congrats ❤️,” shared Below Deck Sailing Yacht star Daisy Kelliher.

Pregnant RHONY star Erin Lichy also chimed in with a congratulations note, as did Vanderpump Rules alum Katie Maloney and Southern Hospitality’s Leva Bonaparte.

Bravo boss Andy Cohen left some clapping emojis for his response to the baby news, while RHONJ star Melissa Gorga left her congrats for Lindsay.

Bravo stars celebrate the new baby. Pic credit: @lindshubbs/Instagram

Oh yes, the love was flowing for baby Gemma and her new mama, Lindsay, and what we saw is only a bit of those chiming in on Lindsay’s IG post.

Will Lindsay Hubbard be on Summer House Season 9?

After Lindsay and Carl Radke’s breakup, Summer House fans wondered if they would both return to the show. Then, when Lindsay announced her pregnancy, speculation mounted that she was done with Summer House.

The good news is that Lindsay did film Summer House Season 9, so fans will get some insight into her pregnancy. Lindsay will be joined by Carl, Kyle, Amanda, Paige, Jesse, West Wilson, Ciara Miller, and Gabby Prescod, who are all back. Danielle will reportedly make guest appearances throughout the season.

Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date, but Summer House tends to premiere in early winter, so we should hear some news about the premiere soon.

Congrats to Lindsay and Turner on their baby girl!

Summer House is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.