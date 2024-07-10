Summer House Season 9 cast and filming: Here’s everything we know so far

It’s that time of year again when the Summer House gang takes over the Hamptons.

The cast gathered ahead of the Fourth of July when cameras began rolling.

Summer House fans have been waiting to see who would return after the dramatic Season 8 reunion.

Well, we finally have a glimpse of who will be back for some summer shenanigans.

In true Summer House fashion, some newbies are joining the mix to shake up the already fractured dynamic.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

There have even been a few leaks and teasers from the cast as Season 9 officially started filming.

Who is in the Summer House Season 9 cast?

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Danielle Olivera won’t return as a full-time cast member. In her statement, Danielle alluded to perhaps popping in or being a “friend of” as she was previously on the show.

The good news is the rest of the Summer House Season 8 cast is back, including exes Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke. Seeing these two in the same house all summer will be interesting since Lindsay announced she’s pregnant.

Hot on the heels of filming The Traitors Season 3, Ciara Miller will return to the Hamptons with Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Gabby Prescod, and Jesse Solomon.

According to the Instagram account @bravobravobravobri, two new girls are joining the group. Model and influencer Lexi Wood and actress and model Bailee Henderson have been added to the Season 9 cast.

Here’s hoping one of them finds a love connection with Jesse because, seriously, we want him booed up.

Summer House Season 9 filming status

Each year, Summer House cameras up pick for the Fourth of July kick-off, and based on recent social media posts, that’s the case this year.

Instagram account @bravobravobravobri recently shared a clip of Jesse and Carl together filming and an IG Story from Gabby. There were also signs and cameras outside the house where the Summer House cast lives each weekend.

The same account also shared a TikTok of Ciara, Amanda, and Paige celebrating the holiday in style. They looked fabulous for the festivities, and the ladies had some fun together.

Summer House Season 9 should film for a few months, wrapping up around the Labor Day holiday. That means we won’t see the season until 2025.

Make sure to keep checking back with Monsters and Critics for Summer House Season 9 updates.

Summer House is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Seasons 1-8 are streaming on Peacock.