Sugar Bear updates fans ahead of Mama June: From Not to Hot premiere

With the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot set to premiere tonight on WE tv, fans will get a chance to see Honey Boo Boo again with most members of her family.

Sadly, Mama June is MIA and her daughters barely hear from her anymore. However, one person who is around is Sugar Bear, Alana’s daddy.

Sugar Bear talks new season of Mama June

While Pumpkin tries to help parent her younger sister Alana as best she can, and Jennifer is enjoying massive weight loss while returning to try to help out, Sugar Bear just seems to be doing his thing.

In the Mama June From Not to Hot premiere video teaser with Sugar Bear, he seems happy to just talk about how great his life has been — all while Pumpkin and Alana have lost their mother.

Sugar Bear said that his life has been good since last season while he and his wife Jennifer are “just enjoying each other.”

He also points out that he works seven days a week and that is all he does.

Sugar Bear also points out the drastic weight loss (260 pounds) of Jennifer and how it has drastically changed things in both of their lives. He did say that he loves her for who she is, whether she got the surgery or not.

“As Alana’s dad, I know she’s going through hell,” Sugar Bear said. “So, today I just want to show her a good time.”

The good time showed them at the beach, and Sugar Bear said they are just having fun like they always do. It at least showed Alana actually laughing, which hasn’t happened much in the previews for this season.

Mama June From Not to Hot hits tonight

So far, leading into the new season of Mama June: From Not to Hot, we have heard from Alana (Honey Boo Boo), who said that she is missing her mama a lot.

However, she is lucky to have her older sister Pumpkin. While only 20, appears to have her life much more in order than her mother and she is trying to serve as a mother figure for Alana while Mama June is God knows where.

Finally, we heard from Sugar Bear’s wife Jennifer, who lost a ton of weight before showing up to implant herself in the lives of Pumpkin and Alana, at times even ruining their chances to reconnect with Mama June.

Here is the full Sugar Bear preview for Mama June From Not to Hot.