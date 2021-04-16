Suds2Go on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this portable handwashing system special and where you can by one

Suds2go will appear on upcoming Shark Tank episode. Pic credit: ABC

Suds2Go is the latest company trying to win over the sharks on the upcoming episode of Shark Tank.

Will this husband and wife team be able to convince the sharks to make an investment in their clever handwashing system?

For now, we have lots of information to share with you about Suds2Go and what makes this product so special.

The idea behind Suds2Go

Gabe and Cindy Trevizo are the masterminds behind this innovative new product.

The couple attended a outing with their four children gave them the idea to create Suds2Go.

This outdoor family had to take matters into their own hands after constantly going on picnics, camping adventures, and soccer games they noticing a recurring issue.

In 2018, the matter became even more glaring when the Trevizo’s attended a birthday party at an amusement park. The hosts did not ensure that there was soap in the restrooms.

Since it was flu season, and the Trevizos youngest child was an infant at the time, they were scared of bringing home germs to the vulnerable infant.

After this incident, Gabe and Cindy had needed to create a product that would solve this problem.

Gabe did his research and started a successful Kickstarter campaign to fund research and development, design engineers, etc.

He went on to create the world’s first portable hand washing system known as Suds2Go.

What is Suds2Go and what makes it special?

Suds2Go is a portable handwashing system that provides foamy soap with the press of a pump.

The product looks like a water bottle with a pump on top and is ultra-convenient and more efficient for germs than hand sanitizers.

The 25-ounce bottle is made from stainless steel and serves a dual purpose. It doesn’t just keep your hands clean but it can keep you hydrated as well.

The bottle is vacuum sealed and double-walled with an integrated foaming soap dispenser and pump in the lid.

It also includes two separate BPA-free plastic valves. One valve has a restrictive flow for rinsing your hands, and the other allows you to drink from it.

Plus, the product is easy to use.

Just fill the bottle with your own soap and water. Then press the pump for the foam and use the spout to get water to rinse your hands.

The company also has Suds2Go caps.

These are prefilled caps that can be attached to any disposable water bottle and used at your convenience.

Where can you buy it?

Suds2Go will make their pitch on Shark Tank tonight, but you can get your very own product any time you chose.

The website www.mysuds2go.com has starter kits that come complete with bottle caps, foaming hand soaps, and hand towels, or you can purchase the products separately.

The Suds2Go bottles are available in a range of different colors for $36.99.

The Suds2Go caps are sold for $10.99 while foaming hand soaps are only $4.99.

You can check out the latest episode of Shark Tank to see Suds2Go make their pitch.

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.