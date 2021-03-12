Chill Systems on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes these insulated bags special and where you can buy them

Chill Systems featured on the latest episode of Shark Tank. Pic credit: ABC

The upcoming episode of Shark Tank will bring out the outdoor adventurer in you courtesy of Chill Systems.

If you’ve never heard of them before, now is a good time to get acquainted with the company as they will make their official debut on the popular show.

Founders Chase Mitchell and Brian Bloch have an interesting story about how the company came to be.

Tonight they have their sites set on expanding their business and convincing the sharks to invest.

Let’s delve into Chill Systems and find out what makes them so special!

Chill Systems will be featured on Shark Tank

Before they became Chill System founders, Chase and Brian were just college roommates.

However, in 2016 an outdoor event sparked a brilliant idea.

During a Bring Your Own Beer (BYOB) event, the party-goers brought their own beverages, coolers, etc. However, the area where the event was held was very muddy due to a week of rain– and people struggled to drag their coolers through the mud.

After seeing this issue, Brian and Chase wanted to create a solution to the problem. They wanted to find convenient ways for people to keep their drinks cold while on the go.

After much research, the idea for Chill Systems started to take form.

The duo created a portable cooling system that was not only compact but also boasts self-contained freezing power.

Here’s what makes these insulated products special

The company creates insulated chillers and insulate bags that you can take with you anywhere.

All you have to do is toss the chiller in your freezer overnight, then grab your favorite beer, wine or spirits and enjoy ice-cold drinks for up to six hours.

The compact size of the chillers is much more convenient than bulky traditional coolers.

They also range in colors and prints, from leopard print and sports-themed options to florals and classic black, there’s something for everyone.

The chiller allows you to chill three cans or bottles ranging between 12 and 16 oz on one side. And the other side can accommodate larger bottles such as wines.

Chill Systems also offers two types of insulated bags.

The adventure pack is durable, water-resistant, lightweight, and comfortable to wear.

It is designed to keep the chiller cold for up to 24 hours and is perfect for hiking or other daytime adventures.

There’s also a water-resistant picnic tote that has insulated sections for drinks and food.

Where can you buy Chill Systems?

The Chill Systems line of products is available on the company website www.chillsystems.com.

The chillers range in price from $49.95 to $59.95, while the adventure pack and the picnic tote are both sold for $69.95.

There is also a variety pack for $99.95 which includes the adventure pack, a picnic tote, and chiller.

Wholesale and customizable options are also available on the website.

Check out Chill Systems in a brand new episode of Shark Tank tonight!

Shark Tank airs on Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.