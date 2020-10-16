Opinion Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Rumpl on Shark Tank: Here’s what makes this blanket special and where to buy it


Rumpl will try to pitch their outdoor blankets to the Sharks on Shark Tank tonight. Pic credit: ABC

A new blanket that was inspired by a cold morning stuck in a broken-down van will appear on Shark Tank as Season 12 begins. The company Rumpl is set to appear on the show tonight.

Rumpl started out as a blanket company but they have quickly expanded into offering other products including towels and beer cozies. They even have dog beds on their website!

The founders of Rumpl had the idea after spending a cold night in a van. They were sleeping in a van and woke up to find the van wouldn’t start.

They had no cell phone reception and decided to wait until someone drove by. This took hours. While they waited, they kept warm with a sleeping bag and a bottle of whiskey.

Shark Tank to feature Rumpl, a blanket company

They realized that sleeping bags were very effective at keeping warm, so why weren’t blankets made the same way? The idea was born.

They first began making the blankets, called Puffers, themselves. Now they have a whole line of sleeping bag blankets as well as indoor fleece blankets, beer “blankets”, towels, pillowcase covers, and more.

Pic credit: @gorumpl IG

They come in sizes for one or two people and the cost is around $100 per blanket, depending on the type and size.

Rumpl offers a variety of blankets, so you can choose how warm you want the blanket to be.

The original sleeping bag blankets are made with recyclable materials and are waterproof. They fold up easily so they can be carried anywhere.

They are perfect for camping and outdoor activities

These blankets would be perfect for camping, but could be used indoors too!

They are also washable and have a 100-night free trial. This means if you use it for 100 nights and don’t like it, you can return it and get your money back.

Pic credit: @gorumpl IG

The blankets also come in a variety of colors and patterns so pretty much anyone can find one that they like. It seems they come in sizes and patterns more appealing to children as well.

What do you think of these blankets? You can purchase them online at their website here.

Find out if the Sharks like the idea and Rumpl’s products tonight on Shark Tank!

Shark Tank airs on Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.

