Lord von Schmitt on Shark Tank: Where can you buy this and what makes it special?

Lord von Schmitt on Shark Tank is another crazy, yet unique idea presented to the business moguls on the hit ABC show. Those investors are used to being pitched business ventures that feature all kinds of opportunities.

One of the latest options is Lord von Schmitt – a clothing line with an intriguing twist. The sharks will either love it or hate it because there is no in-between with this fashion brand.

What is Lord von Schmitt?

The website describes Lord von Schmitt as “crochet like you’ve never seen it before.” Yes, the clothes are custom-made out of Afghans. The company is making crochet cool again by creating clothing and other custom items such as parasols.

All of the items are made from recycled and repurposed material – which makes the company environmentally friendly. Items can be purchased on Etsy. The pieces of clothing are not cheap, so those interested need to fork over a pretty penny. Most of the clothing items cost over $100, and some items even run over $1,000.

Besides the clothes being made out of crochet, each item features bright, vibrant colors. There is a little bit of something for everyone. Men and women can wear most of the pieces.

What is Lord von Schmitt’s company story?

Schuyler Ellers is the man behind Lord von Schmitt. He discovered costume design while attending Columbia University. Schuyler even designed costumes for theater productions during a stint living in Barcelona.

Most of the films he worked on were low budget, so Schuyler and his roommates learned how to sew. A thrift store shopping venture is where Schuyler discovered Afghans, flaunting brilliant colors and flashy patterns. He saw them as a fashion style as opposed to blankets and began developing the wearable designs.

In 2010, Lord von Schmitt, which was Schuyler’s nickname in college, was launched. The company is certainly a throwback to the 1970’s style of Woodstock, the Isle of Wight, and Newport. The high-fashion knitwear line is fun, comfortable, breathable, and certainly eye-catching.

Lord von Schmitt has been making a name for itself in the fashion world. The company has been featured in the New York Times, on E! News, and even on Real Time with Bill Maher.

The fashion brand is one of a kind. It is also not everyone’s cup of tea. But everyone can admit it is a very intriguing idea.

Will the sharks love the clothing line or hate it?

Shark Tank airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.