Statler Riley reveals real reason she wasn’t invited to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

90 Day Fiancé star Statler Riley addressed her absence from the Season 6 Tell-All of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.

Contrary to circulating rumors that her exclusion was due to premature disclosures about the show.

Statler, 33, attributed her non-participation to her outspoken criticism of the show’s production practices.

She claimed that she was not invited because she “spoke out against the manipulation tactics and illegal s–t that Sharp Entertainment/90 Day Fiancé does.”

Statler expressed her sentiments via Instagram Stories, stating, “There has only been one other person who wasn’t invited in the entire history of 90 Day. It’s an honor to be the first to cut my puppet strings and I’ll keep speaking out about it.”

She also announced plans to elaborate on her experiences in an upcoming episode of the “Tell All Podcast.”

Pic credit: @_statler/Instagram Stories

Notably, both Statler and her ex-partner, Dempsey Wilkinson, were absent from the Tell-All, which premiered on November 18. As previously reported on Monsters & Critics, Riley gave a cryptic reason as to why she wasn’t invited to the Tell-All.

Statler Riley claimed Dempsey Wilkinson financially exploited her

Throughout Season 6, viewers followed the couple’s journey as they navigated life together in a van. However, before the season’s airing, Statler hinted at their breakup through now-deleted Instagram posts.

She accused Dempsey of financial exploitation, alleging that Dempsey was living rent-free in the van while Statler was burdened with $700 monthly rent. Statler expressed frustration over unknowingly assisting Dempsey in paying off debts, leading to her own financial strain.

In September, Statler confirmed her single status and later accused Dempsey of infidelity. She also criticized Dempsey for not returning her childhood stuffed animals post-breakup. By November, Statler acknowledged that the items had been returned.

Dempsey accused Statler of bullying

Dempsey responded to the allegations by accusing Statler of bullying and spreading malicious lies. The tension between the former partners was evident, with both parties airing grievances publicly.

In August, Statler hinted at her exclusion from the Tell-All during a trip to New York City. According to InTouch Weekly, she posted on Instagram, “Accomplished what I needed to in NYC. Apologies to all the people I didn’t meet – was a bit of a rushed trip! Thanks 90 day/Sharp Entertainment for showing me how truly scared you are of little old me by refusing to have me at the Tell All.”

Fans speculated that Statler and Dempsey’s absence from the reunion was due to their premature sharing of spoilers. However, TLC has not confirmed the reason she was not present in the Tell-All.

Rayne and Chidi from Before the 90 Days were also banned from participating in the Tell-All. Other past exclusions have occurred as well, often tied to significant controversies.

For example, Alina Kasha was previously banned over allegations of past racist social media posts, while Caleb Greenwood’s exclusion followed similar concerns around inappropriate conduct.