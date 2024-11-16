Statler Riley reveals reason she wasn’t invited to the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Tell All

Statler Riley claims that her “attitude” got her uninvited from this season’s Tell All.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All kicks off Monday night, but viewers shouldn’t expect to see Statler on stage.

Every season of 90 Day Fiance and all its spinoffs commence with the end-of-season event that viewers look forward to.

Host Shaun Robinson interviews the couples to find out what has happened since filming ended, and it’s where the hottest tea gets spilled all season.

This season, Statler and her ex-girlfriend, Dempsey Wilkinson, continued to share their storyline on The Other Way.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Statler gave up her life in Texas to give van life a try in Europe with Dempsey. But, as we watched, their plans were anything but a happy ever after.

Statler and Dempsey fought most of the time and disagreed on just about everything under the sun.

Statler claims her ‘attitude’ got her uninvited from the Tell All

But now that it’s time to find out the juiciest of tidbits that occurred on and off-camera, we’ve learned that Statler won’t be taking part in the Tell All, and she’s sharing the reason why.

Taking to her Instagram Story, the Texas native uploaded a post from @capricornthingz and put her own twist on the wording.

Statler claimed that 90 Day Fiance executives received complaints about her attitude. Pic credit: @_statler/Instagram

At the top of the post, Statler wrote, “Why I wasn’t invited to the Tell All:”

She inserted “90 Day” in the next line, implying that they told her, “We have received multiple complaints about your attitude.”

In response, Statler inserted the words “Me, Myself, & I.”

The image below it read, “I Don’t Give a F**k,” to signify Statler’s response to being uninvited from the Tell All.

Statler accuses 90 Day Fiance and Sharp Entertainment of ‘refusing’ to allow her at the Tell All

A few months ago, Statler implied that she wasn’t going to be present at this season’s Tell All.

In another Instagram Story post, Statler told her followers that her trip to New York was a bit “rushed,” and she apologized to everyone she didn’t get to meet.

“Thanks 90 Day/Sharp Entertainment for showing me how truly scared you are of little old me by refusing to have me at the Tell All,” Statler wrote in the caption.

Statler has been busy spilling tea on social media

It’s unclear what type of “attitude” complaints were made about Statler, but perhaps breaking her NDA was part of her being uninvited to the Tell All.

Earlier this year, as Monster and Critics reported, Statler called out her ex, Dempsey, for reportedly cheating on her during filming.

Statler insisted that she took the fall for Dempsey in order to protect her “90 Day angel” persona.

Dempsey remained quiet until last month when the British TLC star accused Statler of “bullying” and trying to “ruin” her life.

Dempsey called out Statler for accusing her of not returning some personal belongings and spreading “malicious” lies about her.

Whether or not Dempsey will appear at the Tell All, either in person or via video from England, remains to be seen.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Tell All airs on Monday, November 18, at 8/7c on TLC.