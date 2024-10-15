90 Day Fiance: What does Statler Riley do for a living?

Statler Riley is learning that van life is not all it’s cracked up to be.

Although her job allows her to work from the road, there are some drawbacks.

The 90 Day Fiance star has the luxury of working from anywhere there is wifi, but finding available networks and having the proper adapters have proven a challenge for the Texas native.

This season on The Other Way, viewers will follow Statler and her girlfriend, Dempsey Wilkinson, as they embark on an adventure all over Europe.

It’s been Dempsey’s dream to live in a van and travel the world, but Statler, who suffers from ADHD and severe anxiety, is struggling with the uncertainty of it all.

Most notably, Statler is stressed because she’s the sole breadwinner in the relationship.

Earning an income to support herself and Dempsey is a lot of pressure on Statler.

In fact, she revealed that she has to work 30 days straight to make up for lost time at her job, meaning she can’t explore Europe with Dempsey as she had hoped.

So, with Statler devoting so much time to work this season, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers want to know: what does she do for a living?

Statler’s job allows her to work anywhere in the world

When Statler was introduced to 90 Day Fiance viewers in Season 6 of Before the 90 Days, she revealed that she worked in the finance department for a freight logistics company.

As Statler explained, she used to work out of an office, but since COVID, she was mandated to work from home.

Admittedly, Statler loves her job, although it can be a bit “chaotic” at times.

Due to her ADHD, 15 minutes is the maximum amount of time Statler can focus on work.

Therefore, she gets distracted by other things often, going from one thing to the next.

Now that Statler is living in a van, her workspace has been confined to her and Dempsey’s bed, which poses an issue for the couple.

Dempsey complained about the amount of stress she’s facing sharing a van with Statler

While it appears that Statler is in a more stressful position due to the fact she is responsible for earning money for Dempsey and herself, Dempsey said that she is feeling the weight of stress on her shoulders.

During a confessional this season, Dempsey said, “I have so much stress on my shoulders.”

“I’m used to living on my own and living freely, and going to bed when I want, [and] taking a shower when I want. And now we’re in a van, and the bed is Statler’s office,” Dempsey confessed.

Statler revealed that she wants things to work out between herself and Dempsey, but her anxiety is being triggered, and she fears their relationship won’t survive.

Statler announces her breakup with Dempsey

We know that off-camera, Statler and Dempsey weren’t able to make it work.

Statler broke her NDA by revealing that Dempsey reportedly cheated on her and scammed her.

Statler claims that she’s still paying $700 per month for the van that Dempsey is living in. She also alleged that she used her hard-earned money to help Dempsey pay off her debts while Statler was still struggling to make ends meet.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.