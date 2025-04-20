Stacey Silva shares results of latest cosmetic surgery: ‘Best decision ever’

Stacey Silva is a happy woman after seeing the results of her latest cosmetic procedure.

Truthfully, we stopped counting, but Stacey and her twin sister Darcey Silva have undergone countless surgeries since they joined the TLC family years ago.

The twins have ignored the criticisms about their appearance and recently jetted off to Istanbul, Turkey, for more surgery.

The 90 Day: The Last Resort star shared photos after having a fox eye lift, a procedure designed to give the eyes a more angled or elongated appearance.

During a recent checkup, Stacey exclaimed excitement at the results, claiming “it took years” off her face.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Darcey and Stacey have done that specific surgery.

In 2022, the twins garnered backlash after posting photos looking unrecognizable after their first fox eye lift.

However, the duo seemed to love the look so much that they returned for a second round.

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva shares photos of her latest surgery

Stacey Silva is recovering from surgery in Turkey, and she posted on her Instagram Story to show off her latest procedure.

One photo showed oversized lips and a chiseled jawline, with medical tape wrapped around her hairline and under her eyes.

“Foxy brow lift checkup time,” she noted on the post. “Ready to remove the tape, still in the healing process.”

She thanked the doctors and nurses for the great treatment and added, “Love the results so far.”

She posted another image with the bandages removed, noting that the swelling will go down and her face will settle into a “natural gorgeous position.”

“This took years off my face and eyes,” wrote the TLC star. “I feel more elegant and brighter-eyed. Best decision ever.”

She shared another photo of her results, exclaiming, “Yes!!!! Sexy Stacey is back, baby!!! Can’t wait to rock the world with my new look.”

Darcey Silva underwent liposuction and fox eye surgery

Darcey followed in her sister’s footsteps by undergoing another fox eye surgery.

However, she took things a step further, opting for a little nip and tuck to snatch her waist.

In a video posted on her Instagram Story, the Darcey & Stacey star posted the results of her surgery, revealing she also underwent “360 lipo and skin tightening.”

“I’m loving my results from Comfort Zone; look at this snatched waist,” said Darcey, clad in all black and wearing a waist trainer.

“I’ve never felt so taut and tight and smooth and snatched,” she continued, adding that she also feels “youthful and radiant” from the fox eye lift.

Do you think Darcey and Stacey are officially done with cosmetic surgeries after this?

90 Day: The Last Resort airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.