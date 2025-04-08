Darcey and Stacey Silva tease ‘transformation’ while in Istanbul for more surgery

If you thought Darcey and Stacey Silva were done having cosmetic surgeries, obviously, you don’t know them very well.

At this point, it’s hard to count the many procedures the duo has undergone despite harsh criticisms about their appearance.

The Silva twins are not paying any attention to the naysayers, and they’re at it again, ready for another round.

Darcey and Stacey recently teased their followers with an upcoming “transformation,” revealing they flew to Istanbul, Turkey, for more nips and tucks.

After arriving in the country, the duo posted videos showcasing the luxurious hotel accommodations that will be their home for the next few days.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Darcey and Stacey went under the knife in 2024, sharing live footage of their twin facelift surgery, but there’s more to come.

Darcey and Stacey Silva are in Istanbul for more cosmetic procedures

We don’t know what Stacey and Darcey are planning to do this time, but whatever it is, they’re very excited about it.

Darcey posted an Instagram Story showing off her fancy hotel while teasing another transformation.

“Hey everybody, it’s Darcey; we made it to Istanbul,” said the TLC star in the clip while gushing about the fancy accommodations.

“It is so beautiful, I cannot wait to begin my transformation here at this amazing palace hotel, wow,” she continued.

“Istanbul: the twins are here, Darcey and Stacey doing it big.”

Stacey also posted a video after touching down in Istanbul, doing her promo for the Vialand Palace Hotel, where she’s staying with sister Darcey.

“We are here to do some procedures, with Comfort Zone our favorite place,” she told her followers. “Look at the accommodations; I feel like a princess,” exclaimed the 90 Day: The Last Resort star.

Stacey Silva shared an emotional update at the 90 Day Fiance: The Last Resort Tell All

While Stacey is far from the U.S., the drama from the 90 Day: The Last Resort Tell All is still playing out.

Things took an emotional turn for the 50-year-old during Part 2 of the Tell All, as she tearfully revealed her current situation.

“I’m going through menopause and it’s kind of hard to talk about because I feel like I’m going through changes I can’t explain,” she confessed, noting that her husband, Florian Sukaj, doesn’t understand her condition.

This new development means Stacey won’t be able to naturally start a family with Florian — another roadblock in their already rocky relationship.

Meanwhile, the prospect of kids might be off the table because rumor has it the couple split after appearing on the show.

Is there a chance of a reconciliation for the couple? We’ll have to wait and see.

Part 3 of the 90 Day: The Last Resort Season 2 Tell All airs on Monday, April 14, at 8/7c on TLC.