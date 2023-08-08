Darcey Silva shows off ‘fully healed facelift’ results following Barbie touch-up surgery

TLC star Darcey Silva jumped aboard the Barbie trend long before it became wildly popular.

With this summer’s box office smash dominating movie theaters, the Barbie movie has become the most popular film in recent memory.

Ladies everywhere have been sporting their Barbie-pink attire in anticipation of the film, but before all of the craze over the film’s release, Darcey was already tapping into her inner Barbie.

The reality TV personality underwent a Barbie touch-up surgery when she paid a visit to Comfort Zone Surgery in Istanbul, Turkey, to be nipped and tucked.

In an effort to channel the iconic doll and continue to look as snatched as possible, Darcey had a nose job revision, fox eyes, cheek lifts, lip lifts, 360 high-definition Vaser liposuction, and a breast uplift.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Also among Darcey’s multitude of surgeries was a facelift, another procedure to help achieve a more taut and youthful appearance by removing excess skin and tightening facial tissue.

It typically takes up to six months for patients to fully recover from their facelifts and to see the final results, and it looks as though Darcey has finally reached that stage in her makeover.

The 48-year-old House of Eleven co-founder uploaded a selfie to her Instagram Story, showing off her new look now that she’s had time to heal from surgery.

Darcey Silva shares the final results of her Barbie touch-up facelift

In the close-up shot, Darcey was all smiles as she stared at the camera. Darcey’s eyebrows appeared to be freshly tinted and laminated, and her skin was smooth and firm. She wore her hair in an updo as she flashed her smile for the selfie, which was originally shared by her surgeon’s office.

Darcey appears to be pleased with her final results. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

“Fully healed facelift Barbie touch up surgery,” read the caption on the top of the photo. At the bottom of the image, Darcey’s and Comfort Zone Surgery’s Instagram handles were tagged.

In another Instagram Story slide, Darcey proved how happy she is with her surgeon’s work. She uploaded another photo, this time of herself posing inside a car, clad in a low-cut black gown with cutouts at the waist for a glamorous shot.

Darcey stared intently at the camera lens with a serious expression, showing off her lash extensions, full lips, and perfectly-arched brows.

“Best surgery clinic!” Darcey wrote in the caption. “Loving my results!”

Darcey showed off the results of her facelift, and she’s “loving” them. Pic credit: @darceysilva/Instagram

Not to be forgotten, Comfort Zone Surgery included before-and-after photos of Darcey’s twin, Stacey Silva, who underwent identical procedures as her sister.

Stacey Silva shows off the before-and-after results of her identical procedure

The “before” photo showed Stacey in her younger years, sporting a much different look than she is present-day, and her “after” photo showed her with platinum blonde hair striking a pose, nearly recognizable in the side-by-side shots.

“Stacey Silva Barbie touch up surgery,” read the caption.

Stacey’s surgeon shared then-and-now photos after her recent surgery. Pic credit: @comfortzonesurgeryofficial/Instagram

While it may seem as though Darcey and Stacey are through with going under the knife and altering their appearances, that’s far from the case.

The famous twins continue to visit their favorite med spas for non-surgical procedures. Most recently, the Silvas have undergone anti-aging treatments on their faces and had their eyebrows laminated, a process similar to having a perm on the brow hairs to give them a bolder, more pronounced appearance.

Clearly, there’s no stopping Darcey and Stacey in their quest for eternal youth.

Darcey & Stacey is currently on hiatus.