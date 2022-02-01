Stacey Silva is stepping it up with her eyelashes, shares photo of dramatic new look

Stacey Silva treated fans to a picture of her new eyelashes as she has had a dramatic past with her lash game. Pic credit: TLC

Stacey Silva debuted a fresh set of lash extensions to her fans on social media. Her eyelashes have long been a discussion topic amongst 90 Day Fiance and Darcey & Stacey fans because they tend to be over the top and sometimes faulty, which has caused several spectacles on the show.

Stacey’s eyelashes have had wind issues, had to be adjusted, or were presented overwhelmingly on her face due to their length and fullness in the past, so these new lashes may suit her better.

Stacey Silva shared her new eyelashes with Darcey & Stacey fans

Stacey has a dramatic past with her eyelashes, but she may have found a method, person, or set that works for her better than it has.

On her Instagram Stories, Stacey posted a filtered selfie where she dropped the handle of her lash tech and captioned, “Glam Lashes.”

Stacey’s blue eyes popped beneath a lush set of fluffy eyelashes that were mounted to her upper lash line.

Stacey shared a picture with her new lashes. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

On the page of Stacey’s lash tech, a close-up picture of Stacey’s eyelashes was shared along with the caption, “Hybrid lashes on the beautiful @staceysilvatv.”

The picture was taken from an above and downward perspective and showed off the curve and length of the lashes.

Stacey Silva wants to move to Miami with Florian Sukaj

During the latest episode of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey and the whole family were down in Miami to prepare for fashion week, which her and Darcey’s brand would be starring in.

While Georgi, Darcey, Aniko, and Aspen went out fishing, Stacey and Florian went to a salsa dancing class, and they talked about having their wedding in Miami on the way there.

Stacey communicated to Florian her desire to uproot their life in Connecticut and actually make a move down to Miami, which took Florian by surprise.

The twins had talked about their love of Miami, but this was the first viewers heard about a plan to move there. Stacey also didn’t mention if that plan would include Darcey. Both the women have teenage children and have been living on and off in their father’s house.

Darcey & Stacey airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery +.