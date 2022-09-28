Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy shows off reunion look with Craig Conover

Madison LeCroy showed off her Southern Charm reunion look. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy knocked it out of the park with her Southern Charm reunion look.

It was filmed just a few weeks ago, and the looks were unveiled recently.

The Southern Charm star posed with Craig Conover on the reunion set.

Seeing the two together may be confusing for some, as when the beautiful blonde was dating Austen Kroll, she and Craig were anything but friendly.

However, ahead of the season premiere, Madison and Craig watched old episodes of the show together for the “watch with” parties hosted by Bravo. They revealed they were more friendly these days.

Madison and Craig looked great in their reunion outfits, but she will likely get more attention.

Madison LeCroy poses with Craig Conover at Southern Charm reunion

Now that the Southern Charm reunion looks have officially been unveiled, the stars can share the photos they took personally behind these scenes.

Madison LeCroy added several photos to her Instagram Stories, but one stood out.

She posed with Craig Conover, and the two looked happy to be around each other.

Madison’s dress was a floor-length, form-fitting gown. Her incredible curves were visible, and the effort she had put into the gym showed in her toned arms.

Craig looked dapper in his suit. He has several buttons undone on his white dress shirt, which he wore underneath an open tan suit jacket. And he had a pocket square to finish the look off.

Madison LeCroy is getting married

This season of Southern Charm has largely focused on Madison LeCroy and her engagement.

The beautiful blonde revealed she was engaged during an Amazon Live, and then men in the group found out as they watched it while filming Southern Charm.

Madison came into the show dating Austen Kroll, but things didn’t work out. Last season, they broke up, and she was flirting with the idea of seeing John Pringle as they were both single with children. Things didn’t go anywhere between them, and then Madison met her person.

Brett Randle will marry the reality TV star in just under two months. The wedding will be private and small, with only family and close friends invited. Bravo will not be filming the event, and it is unclear if Brett will ever be a part of the show should Madison continue filming.

Season 8 has officially wrapped, and with the finale airing this week, the reunion will likely air the next.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.