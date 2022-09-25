Madison LeCroy shows off tiny waist in white crop top

Madison LeCroy loves a white crop top look. Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy is showing off her tiny waistline in a crop top.

The Southern Charm star is gearing up for her November wedding, and staying in the best shape is one of her biggest goals.

She has been big on sharing her favorite fashion finds with her followers, including her latest outfit.

Madison commands the room’s attention, whether in a bikini or a regular crop top and pants.

Her glow-up since debuting on reality TV has been remarkable, and she continues to stun as she appears on social media and on Southern Charm.

Partnering with brands is newer for the stunning blonde, but she is happy to oblige when it deals with products she loves.

Madison LeCroy shows off her tiny waist

On Instagram, Madison LeCroy showed off all the hard work she has put in with her trainer at the gym.

Pic credit: @madison.lecroy/Instagram

Madison LeCroy wasn’t too shy to show off her tiny waistline in a white crop top and jogger pants.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her abs are toned as she puts in extra work in the gym ahead of her fall nuptials.

Cuts is the brand of the top, and this particular one can be worn without a bra, something the Southern Charm star noted in her Instagram share.

Madison LeCroy filmed Southern Charm reunion

Even though it may seem Southern Charm just returned, the season finale is coming up.

Madison LeCroy has been seen less this season, missing out on both cast trips due to scheduling conflicts or personal issues with the host. The latter was when Austen Kroll hosted Friendsgiving, and after their tumultuous relationship, it was no surprise she wasn’t invited.

Despite the ups and downs this season, Madison revealed she “felt great” following the reunion taping. What that means remains to be seen, but it likely has to do with some of the conflicts she experienced this season.

There hasn’t been much of Madison’s personal life detailed, as she has kept her wedding planning under wraps. Brett Randle did not film alongside her, but there’s hope he may appear next season should the show be renewed.

With her wedding just weeks away, Madison is likely finishing all of the last-minute things. Her Bachelorette party was held in Turks & Caicos, where she donned a stunning white netted bikini.

From here on out, it’s about Madison LeCroy becoming Mrs. Brett Randle.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.