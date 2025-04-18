Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy highlights growing baby bump

Baby girl Randle is growing.

Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy and her husband, Brett Randle, will soon welcome a little girl.

Madison surprised her castmates when she debuted her bump at the Southern Charm Season 10 reunion, filmed earlier this year.

The couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl not long after that, and now fans are excited to see the updates shared by the blonde beauty.

Brett takes care of Madison and spends time with her as they experience the pregnancy together.

This will be Brett’s first child and Madison’s second. She shares a son, Hudson, with her ex-husband.

Madison LeCroy highlights baby bump

On Instagram, Madison LeCroy took to her Stories to share an updated bump pic while outside on her porch swing.

She joked about Brett Randle teasing her about switching to decaf when she asked for a shaken espresso. Little did she know, he had been getting her decaf ones recently.

It was a sweet gesture and a fun story.

Madison LeCroy highlighted her baby bump while on her porch swing. Pic credit: @madisonlecroy/Instagram

After a rough time for Brett with his battle with cancer, their little girl is a bright spot after a storm that seemed to last for the couple. Almost a year after they were married, Brett was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Things appear to be going well for him, despite a scare during filming Season 10.

Will Madison LeCroy join Southern Charm Season 11?

The cameras are reportedly filming for Southern Charm Season 11 already.

Madison LeCroy has not confirmed her return but hasn’t announced a departure.

Due to her close friendship with Miss Patricia and her being the longest-running female cast member (aside from Miss Patricia), Madison will likely return. It’s unclear how much she will film because of her pregnancy, but we suspect that, given the chance to earn the check, she is jumping at the opportunity.

Leva Bonaparte and Taylor Ann Green have announced their departures, and there have been rumblings that Venita Aspen may be considering exiting, though we have yet to have a verified source confirm that.

We hope to see a baby shower for Madison, hosted by Miss Patricia. All the women left on the show are friends with the mom-to-be, and it would make sense to film something like this for the hit Bravo show.

Do you think Madison will return to Southern Charm? Let us know in the comments section below.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus on Bravo.