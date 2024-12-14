Southern Charm’s Madison LeCroy gives update on husband Brett Randle’s health

Southern Charm viewers were shocked during a recent episode of the hit Bravo show.

Madison LeCroy revealed that her husband of two years, Brett Randle, had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer.

The shock came around the couple’s first wedding anniversary, November 2023. They had just celebrated two years of marriage last month.

It was brought up because Brett struggled to swallow, revealing that more tests would be done. Madison was emotional in her confessional as she talked about her husband’s cancer.

Following the episode airing, Madison revealed that many people reached out to check on Brett, and the couple was grateful for the outpouring of love and support.

Madison LeCroy says the couple is taking it ‘one day at a time’

Hours after the Southern Charm episode aired, Madison LeCroy took to her Instagram Story to give an update on Brett Randle.

The Southern Charm star shared a photo of her alongside Brett, with a long paragraph written over it.

She said, in part, “It’s been a challenging year for our family, but we’re taking it one day at a time and doing our best to navigate through it.”

According to Madison, Brett is getting “stronger every day,” which is good news.

What is coming up on Southern Charm Season 10?

Madison LeCroy is ready to take on Jarrett “JT” Thomas when the show returns for another new episode.

The Southern Charm preview teased a sitdown between Madison and JT after she learned that he told Shep Rose and Craig Conover that Brett Randle was concerned about what happened between them in Jamaica. He insinuated that her husband thought a possible affair occurred.

However, Madison did not want to hear that because she saw red. With everything happening with Brett, the last thing she needed was someone running their mouth with incorrect information.

We know things are getting worse for JT this season, and in the wake of that, JT revealed he quit Southern Charm and would not continue with his confessionals. He was walking away and not looking back.

The blonde beauty is activated this season, and she is ready to kick things off. Madison will stir the pot and defend her friends and family until the bitter end. One thing you don’t do is cross Madison because she will make sure you feel the wrath.

Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.