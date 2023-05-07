Southern Charm’s Kathryn Dennis urged to ‘get your kids back’ after beach share

Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis is spending time at the beach.

A lot has happened in her life over the last year, including the revelation she would not be returning to the hit Bravo show for Season 9.

The fiery redhead reportedly lost custody of her two children, Kensie and Saint, to their father, Thomas Ravenel. He revealed he was granted sole legal custody of the kids after battling with Kathryn on and off for years.

Money troubles have also plagued the reality TV star, which has led her to move back in with her father.

So much has changed for Kathryn, and she has remained mostly silent. She did a podcast about the situation with Thomas and the kids, revealing she was spending a lot of money to see her kids every other weekend but wasn’t able to keep them overnight and had to travel to get them from their father and be supervised by a court-approved person while visiting with her son and daughter.

Amid the news that she has lost custody of her kids and only retains visitation rights, Kathryn appears to be enjoying the beach as followers take aim at her in the comment section of her most recent share.

Followers urge Kathryn Dennis to ditch social media and fight for her kids

Kathryn Dennis is spending time at the beach, and her latest share brought out the urging for her to fight for her kids.

The Southern Charm star captioned her share, “Places like this remind me of how big the world is when it starts to feel small.”

One follower wrote, “Beautiful, but perhaps you should me more concentrated on being a mom.”

Another begged, “Kathryn, begging you to get your life together and get your children back!”

Someone else said, “Close all Social Media Don’t share your life story with anyone! Get yourself together and get those kids back !! You are the only one holding you back. You are NOT a victim!!”

Followers urge Kathryn Dennis to fight for her children. Pic credit: @kathryndennis/Instagram

Why did Kathryn Dennis lose custody of her children?

The custody situation between Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel has been ongoing for years. They would make up and break up, and the kids would be shuffled around.

Following Kathryn dealing with substance abuse issues, the kids went to Thomas. From there, she worked hard to earn custody back, and they were doing well co-parenting at one point.

Recently, Thomas spoke with All About the Tea about getting sole custody of Kensie and Saint.

He said, “I am beyond grateful for the outcome of this custody battle and for being granted sole custody of my children. Family is the most important thing in my life, and I will do everything in my power to ensure that my kids have a happy and stable future. This has been a challenging journey, but with the support of my loved ones and legal team, justice prevailed.”

Kathryn has not addressed the allegations; she has only shared the above beach post since the news broke about her custody loss. It appears that she will be given visitation in the same manner as before. Kathryn will have the children every other weekend, but sleepovers are prohibited.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus.