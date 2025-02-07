Southern Charm’s Craig Conover denies Paige DeSorbo split was mutual: ‘She just wanted other people’

It’s been a whirlwind week for Southern Charm.

Craig Conover and Southern Hospitality’s Maddi Reese joined Andy Cohen in the Clubhouse following new episodes of both shows.

Andy got down to business when he asked Craig some hard-hitting questions about his breakup with Paige DeSorbo.

The Summer House star announced their breakup before the end of 2024, revealing she and Craig were on the same page.

However, that was not the case, as Craig revealed the split wasn’t mutual. When he briefly touched upon the split last month, the Southern Charm star said it was “unexpected.”

His comments on Watch What Happens Live gave viewers a clearer picture of what happened.

Craig Conover says ‘Love is enough’

One of Craig Conover’s biggest points while talking to Andy Cohen was that he wanted people to know that “love is enough.”

His relationship with Paige DeSorbo was long-distance primarily, with the two splitting their time between New York and South Carolina.

Of all the things Craig’s heard since the breakup, there’s one thing he wanted to clarify.

He said, “It’s been a whirlwind, but I’ve been sitting in it, listening to people be like, ‘Love isn’t enough.’ Guess what? Love is enough and I hate that I’m being drawn into that. If two people love each other, you’ll make it work.”

Craig continued, “For all the long-distance people watching, like, we didn’t want different things; she just wanted other people, and that’s fine. She didn’t want those things with me anymore, and I’m not mad at her for that, but I don’t like this ‘love isn’t enough’ thing because you’ll make it work.”

Southern Charm and Summer House drama

Since the breakup between Southern Charm star Craig and Summer House star Paige DeSorbo, there have been rumors circulating that she cheated on him.

However, Paige adamantly denied she cheated on Craig emotionally or physically.

It’s put things between the exes in a bad place, and Paige is reportedly upset that Craig hasn’t come to her defense.

Some Summer House cast members have come to her defense, while the Southern Charm stars have mostly remained quiet about things between Craig and Paige.

Miss Patricia Altschul and Austen Kroll were guests on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. They both commented on the situation, with Miss Patricia saying Paige was “mean” to Craig, and Austen seemingly bought into the cheating rumors.

Craig denied that Paige was mean to him and made it clear that he did not want to be involved in anything related to his ex-girlfriend.

The Season 10 Southern Charm reunion was filmed recently, and there will likely be more discussion of Craig and Paige’s relationship.

Southern Charm airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.