Southern Charm’s Craig Conover addresses Paige DeSorbo’s accusations with Tamron Hall

Southern Charm star Craig Conover is talking about his breakup with Paige DeSorbo in a daytime exclusive on the Tamron Hall Show.

News of the Bravo couple’s breakup was announced before the new year, and various versions of what happened have been circulating since then.

Craig recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live to address the split, but with Tamron Hall, there is more to talk about since Thursday’s Summer House teaser included the clip of Paige saying she caught Craig talking to “two b****es” while they were together.

Both have shows currently airing on Bravo, with Southern Charm at the back end of the season and Summer House just beginning.

The cameras for both shows picked up after the breakup was announced, which is where the clip of Paige talking to Ciara Miller and Lindsay Hubbard came from.

One thing is for sure: Tamron Hall will ask the hard-hitting questions.

Craig Conover talks to Tamron Hall

On Monday, February 17, Craig Conover is a guest on the Tamron Hall Show.

It is a daytime exclusive; if you know anything about Tamron Hall, you know she will get the story.

On Instagram, the Tamron Hall Show shared a sneak peek of what viewers can expect from Craig’s interview.

When asked about Paige DeSorbo’s comments, Craig revealed they were “disappointing.” He maintains that he did not cheat or talk to any other women while he and Paige were dating.

He mentioned that Southern Charm’s Shep Rose mentioned how “loyal” Craig is, which was another point in his favor.

Throughout the conversation with Tamron Hall, Craig spoke eloquently and didn’t disparage or dismiss the importance of his relationship with Paige. He acknowledged that he is a better person because of their relationship, which is a stark contrast to what the old Craig may have done.

Craig Conover filmed the Season 10 Southern Charm reunion

Earlier this month, the cast of Southern Charm filmed the Season 10 reunion.

Craig Conover was in attendance, and his situation with Paige DeSorbo was definitely addressed. The cast likely had comments about it, and we know he filmed with Shep Rose and Austen Kroll post-breakup when the cameras picked back up.

It will be interesting to see what he said while being questioned by Andy Cohen and what he has to say to Tamron Hall in the upcoming daytime exclusive. There’s so much to discuss, especially with the accusations Paige has thrown out there.

The Tamron Hall Show airs weekdays on ABC. Southern Charm airs Thursdays at 8/7c on Bravo.